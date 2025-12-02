ETV Bharat / bharat

World Leaders Listen When PM Modi Speaks, This Reflects India's Rising Strength: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses during the "Bharat "Bodh"—Young Writers Dialogue at the Nagpur Book Festival in Nagpur on Saturday, November 29, 2025. ( IANS )

Pune: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Monday that world leaders listen carefully when Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks because "India's strength is beginning to manifest globally and the world is taking notice".

Bhagwat made the remarks while speaking at an event in Pune to mark 100 years of the RSS. "Why is Prime Minister (Modi) being heard globally with rapt attention? He is being heard because India's strength is now beginning to manifest at places where it rightfully should. And that has made the world take notice," he said.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking during an event in Pune on Monday. (PTI)

The RSS chief said instead of celebrating milestones like jubilees or centenaries, the aim should be to finish the given task within the set timeframe.

"That is what the Sangh has been doing. Though the Sangh has completed 100 years, braving challenges and weathering many storms, it is time to introspect why the task of uniting the entire society has taken so long," he told the gathering.

"It is believed that when India rises, global problems get resolved, conflicts diminish, and peace prevails," the RSS leader opined.