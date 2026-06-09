ETV Bharat / bharat

World Leaders Congratulate Modi On Becoming Longest-serving Elected PM Of India

File- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with the members of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the prime minister, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received warm congratulatory messages from some world leaders on the eve of his becoming the longest-serving elected prime minister of India.

On June 10, Modi will cross the record of Nehru's 4,399 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru's stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.

Leaders from across the globe hailed Prime Minister Modi's "transformative governance", his advocacy for the Global South and his vision of an inclusive and economically dynamic India, an official statement said.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, through a letter, conveyed warm congratulations of the government and people of Sri Lanka to Prime Minister Modi.

"This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," Disanayaka said.

The Sri Lankan president also highlighted India's remarkable economic and social transformation and noted that Prime Minister Modi's vision has inspired many beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka.

PM Modi visited Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6, 2025, his fourth visit to the island nation, during which he was conferred the 'Mitra Vibhushana', the island country's highest civilian honour accorded to a foreign dignitary.

The visit reaffirmed India's Neighbourhood First policy, with Sri Lanka among the closest beneficiaries of India's steadfast partnership, including India's pivotal support during Sri Lanka's economic difficulties in 2022.