World's Largest Shivalinga To Be Installed At Virat Ramayana Temple In Bihar's East Champaran

The Shivalinga being carried to the temple construction site ( ETV Bharat )

East Champaran: The world's largest monolithic granite Shivalinga will be installed at the Virat Ramayana Temple, being constructed on Chakia-Kesaria Road in Bihar's East Champaran district. The 33 feet high Shivalinga weighing 210 metric tonne is being brought to the temple construction site from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The Virat Ramayana Temple, being built by the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna, will be 1,080 feet long and 540 feet wide. It will have 22 shrines, 18 spires, and a 270-foot-high main spire. Scenes depicting the epic Ramayana will be engraved on the walls of the shrine. Construction of the entrances of the temple, called Ganesh Sthal, Singh Dwar, Nandi, and the sanctum sanctorum piling have been completed. Now, with the installation of the giant Shivalinga, the construction of the main temple will be expedited. This Shivalinga, carved from a single massive granite stone in Pattikadu area near Mahabalipuram, is the result of 10 years of tireless work. The artisans crafted it with special attention to its intricate carving, balance, and beauty. Its estimated cost is approximately Rs 3 crore. A board with details of the temple project (ETV Bharat)