World's Largest Shivalinga To Be Installed At Virat Ramayana Temple In Bihar's East Champaran
The 33 feet high Shivalinga weighing 210 metric tonne is being brought to the temple construction site from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 2:57 PM IST
East Champaran: The world's largest monolithic granite Shivalinga will be installed at the Virat Ramayana Temple, being constructed on Chakia-Kesaria Road in Bihar's East Champaran district.
The 33 feet high Shivalinga weighing 210 metric tonne is being brought to the temple construction site from Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. The Virat Ramayana Temple, being built by the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna, will be 1,080 feet long and 540 feet wide. It will have 22 shrines, 18 spires, and a 270-foot-high main spire. Scenes depicting the epic Ramayana will be engraved on the walls of the shrine.
Construction of the entrances of the temple, called Ganesh Sthal, Singh Dwar, Nandi, and the sanctum sanctorum piling have been completed. Now, with the installation of the giant Shivalinga, the construction of the main temple will be expedited.
This Shivalinga, carved from a single massive granite stone in Pattikadu area near Mahabalipuram, is the result of 10 years of tireless work. The artisans crafted it with special attention to its intricate carving, balance, and beauty. Its estimated cost is approximately Rs 3 crore.
Given its enormous weight, the Shivalinga was loaded onto a 96-wheel hydraulic trailer which is being moved under the supervision of a specialized engineering team. The entire journey is expected to take 20-25 days.
Preparations are underway for a grand welcome by devotees along the entire route from Mahabalipuram to Chakia. Special platforms are being constructed in several cities for the procession, worship, and darshan. The truck will stop at various locations, where a group of priests will perform various rituals.
The local administration, police, and the Mahavir Temple Trust Committee are working together to plan the route, divert traffic, and manage the crowd. Barricades will be installed at every stop to ensure safe darshan for devotees. A team of engineers is conducting technical inspections on the route.
Nandan Kumar Singh, an engineer engaged in construction of the temple, stated that this Shivalinga, weighing 210 metric tonne, will be the largest monolithic granite Shivalinga to be installed in any temple in the country. It will subsequently become the main attraction of the Virat Ramayan Mandir.
"Work is underway for the Shivalinga's installation and future plans. Several important construction projects have already been completed in the temple complex, including the entrance gate, Ganesh Sthal, Singh Dwar, Nandi, and the piling of the sanctum sanctorum, among which this massive Shivalinga will be installed as the main attraction," he said.
Upon arrival at Chakia, the 'Pran-Pratishtha' of the Shivalinga will be conducted at a special auspicious time. Prominent saints and sages from across the country and thousands of devotees will participate in it. The Trust aims to reopen the temple to devotees in a phased manner soon.
