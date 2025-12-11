ETV Bharat / bharat

World Inequality Report 2026: India's Inequality Crisis Deepens, Top 10% With 58% Of National Income

New Delhi: Inequality in India remains among the highest in the world, with the top 10 per cent of its population capturing nearly 58 per cent of the national income, according to the latest World Inequality Report 2026. This report is brought out every year by the non-profit World Inequality Lab, which also maintains the World Inequality Database, the largest open-access documentation of the historical evolution of economic inequality.

The report also notes that the income gap between the top 10 per cent and the bottom 50 per cent has remained largely stable between 2014 and 2024, suggesting little progress in bridging the divide over the past decade. While the income gap ratio between the two groups was 38.0 in 2014, it rose marginally to 38.2 in 2024. Critically, this ratio places India's internal inequality at levels similar to that of the world's most unequal regions, where the top 10 per cent earn over 40 times the bottom 50 per cent.

The World Inequality Report, which places India within a South and Southeast Asia region that is already characterised by very low average incomes, paints a picture of deeply entrenched structural divides across axes of income, wealth, and gender.

The findings underscore a stark economic reality, where the vast majority of the population subsists on a fraction of the nation's wealth. The report states that the bottom 50 per cent of earners receive only 15 per cent of the national income, a dramatic contrast to the share enjoyed by the top decile. Moreover, the concentration of income at the very top is extreme, with the richest 1 per cent alone capturing 22.6 per cent of the total national income in 2024.