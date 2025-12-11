World Inequality Report 2026: India's Inequality Crisis Deepens, Top 10% With 58% Of National Income
Even within a South and SE Asia characterised by very low incomes, India's low female labour participation points to entrenched divides across income, wealth, gender.
New Delhi: Inequality in India remains among the highest in the world, with the top 10 per cent of its population capturing nearly 58 per cent of the national income, according to the latest World Inequality Report 2026. This report is brought out every year by the non-profit World Inequality Lab, which also maintains the World Inequality Database, the largest open-access documentation of the historical evolution of economic inequality.
The report also notes that the income gap between the top 10 per cent and the bottom 50 per cent has remained largely stable between 2014 and 2024, suggesting little progress in bridging the divide over the past decade. While the income gap ratio between the two groups was 38.0 in 2014, it rose marginally to 38.2 in 2024. Critically, this ratio places India's internal inequality at levels similar to that of the world's most unequal regions, where the top 10 per cent earn over 40 times the bottom 50 per cent.
The World Inequality Report, which places India within a South and Southeast Asia region that is already characterised by very low average incomes, paints a picture of deeply entrenched structural divides across axes of income, wealth, and gender.
The findings underscore a stark economic reality, where the vast majority of the population subsists on a fraction of the nation's wealth. The report states that the bottom 50 per cent of earners receive only 15 per cent of the national income, a dramatic contrast to the share enjoyed by the top decile. Moreover, the concentration of income at the very top is extreme, with the richest 1 per cent alone capturing 22.6 per cent of the total national income in 2024.
This extreme disparity is even more pronounced in the case of wealth. The report reveals that the richest 10 per cent of the population hold approximately 65 per cent of the nation's total wealth. Once again, the concentration is most acute at the very top, where 1 per cent of the population commands about 40 per cent of the total wealth.
While there is a high concentration of wealth, the average economic standing of the population remains low. The average annual per capita income in India stands at approximately US$ 7,273 (in purchasing power parity or PPP terms), which translates to an average monthly income of about US$ 605. The average wealth per capita is reported to be around US$ 32,885 (in PPP terms).
Adding to the structural challenges, is the persistently low female labour participation rate. The report points a withering spotlight on the fact that at 15.7 per cent, India's share of female labour remains very low, showing virtually no improvement over the past decade. This figure is notably lower than even the 20 per cent regional average for South and Southeast Asia, as reported in the report's executive summary, underscoring a particularly severe gender gap in India. This stagnation in gender equality further reinforces the report's conclusion that overall inequality in India remains deeply entrenched across multiple dimensions, highlighting persistent structural divides within the economy.
