ETV Bharat / bharat

World Homeopathy Day 2026: Public Trust In Homeopathy Growing, Says Padma Shri Physician

New Delhi: World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10, the birthday of 18th century German Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. This year's theme is "Harmony through Homeopathy - Healing Beyond Borders".

The Indian government has chosen homeopathy as one of the several alternative medical systems to promote, and established the Ministry of AYUSH to promote homeopathy, ayurveda, and other systems.

ETV Bharat spoke with Padma Shri Dr Kalyan Banerjee, a homeopathy expert, on the subject. Dr Kalyan Banerjee explained that homeopathy is a system of treatment that has no side effects. Homeopathic medicines can be given to small children, newborns, and pregnant women, while some conventional, evidence-based medicines are not prescribed to small children, newborns, and pregnant women.

'India's Homeopathy System World's Best'

He said homeopathy can treat almost every type of illness. It is also much cheaper than conventional medicines. He also claimed that India's homeopathic treatment system is superior to all other countries. "Homeopathy in India is emerging as one of the most preferred complementary medical systems, especially in the management of chronic and non-communicable diseases," he said.

Dr Banerjee said surveys show that around one in five people seeking treatment through government health systems, prefer homeopathy. However, due to the limited availability of homeopathic services, many people opt for conventional options.

"Homeopathy also plays a significant role in reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases. Homeopathic physicians in India are considered globally to be among the most comprehensively trained, supported by a rigorous educational framework and extensive patient contact," he said, adding that Bengal's contribution to the development and institutionalisation of homeopathy in India is significant, and cannot be overlooked.

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