World Homeopathy Day 2026: Public Trust In Homeopathy Growing, Says Padma Shri Physician
Dr Kalyan Banerjee says India's homeopathic doctors are considered the best trained in the world, and the practice has gained increasing acceptance for serious illnesses.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 11:20 AM IST
New Delhi: World Homeopathy Day is celebrated on April 10, the birthday of 18th century German Dr Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. This year's theme is "Harmony through Homeopathy - Healing Beyond Borders".
The Indian government has chosen homeopathy as one of the several alternative medical systems to promote, and established the Ministry of AYUSH to promote homeopathy, ayurveda, and other systems.
ETV Bharat spoke with Padma Shri Dr Kalyan Banerjee, a homeopathy expert, on the subject. Dr Kalyan Banerjee explained that homeopathy is a system of treatment that has no side effects. Homeopathic medicines can be given to small children, newborns, and pregnant women, while some conventional, evidence-based medicines are not prescribed to small children, newborns, and pregnant women.
'India's Homeopathy System World's Best'
He said homeopathy can treat almost every type of illness. It is also much cheaper than conventional medicines. He also claimed that India's homeopathic treatment system is superior to all other countries. "Homeopathy in India is emerging as one of the most preferred complementary medical systems, especially in the management of chronic and non-communicable diseases," he said.
Dr Banerjee said surveys show that around one in five people seeking treatment through government health systems, prefer homeopathy. However, due to the limited availability of homeopathic services, many people opt for conventional options.
"Homeopathy also plays a significant role in reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases. Homeopathic physicians in India are considered globally to be among the most comprehensively trained, supported by a rigorous educational framework and extensive patient contact," he said, adding that Bengal's contribution to the development and institutionalisation of homeopathy in India is significant, and cannot be overlooked.
Cancer Patients Turn To Homeopathy
Dr Banerjee claimed homeopathy is highly effective in cancer treatment. Many patients, after trying various treatments, choose homeopathy and find it beneficial. Hh also said homeopathy is highly effective in kidney diseases. "Studies show that approximately 40 per cent of clinical trials in homeopathy remain unpublished, limiting access and transparency to data."
"Therefore," he said, "Research and journal publication in homeopathy should be emphasised."
Other challenges include limited funding and a lack of consistent incentives for research and dissemination. The burden of strengthening the evidence base often falls heavily on a few institutions.
His son, Dr Kushal Banerjee, also a homeopath who shares his chamber at CR Park in south Delhi, said the demand for homeopathy in India is steadily rising, especially for chronic diseases. "While much work remains to be done in research, funding, and dissemination, considerable progress has been made. Strengthening the evidence-base through well-designed studies, and improving the visibility of research findings, will be crucial to reaffirming patients' existing trust in homeopathy," he said, adding that the system faces several structural and research-related challenges that impact its credibility and acceptance, despite strong patient demand.
Major Hospitals For Homeopathic Treatment In Delhi
Last year, the Delhi government established the Delhi Homeopathy Board to promote homeopathic medicine in the capital. Currently, the capital has 3-4 major hospitals and several homeopathic dispensaries.
These include Nehru Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Swami Vivekanand Ayurvedic Panchkarma Hospital in Dilshad Garden, Civil Hospital Shahdara, Chest and TB Clinic in Karawal Nagar, Hindu Rao Hospital, Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh, and BR Sur Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Moti Bagh, all of which are dedicated to homeopathic treatment. Additionally, several Delhi government-run homeopathic dispensaries also provide treatment.