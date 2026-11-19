ETV Bharat / bharat

World Heritage Week: ASI Monuments To Offer Free Entry On Thursday

Visitors explore the galleries during the inauguration of the World Heritage Week Celebration at the State Museum, Public Gardens, in Hyderabad in 2025 ( File/IANS )

New Delhi: Entry to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments across the country will be free on Thursday to mark the opening day of World Heritage Week, a senior official said.

"Celebrate India’s rich heritage! On 19th November 2026, mark World Heritage Week with FREE ENTRY to all @ASIGoI monuments! Explore our magnificent monuments, discover stories of our glorious past, and experience the timeless legacy of India’s cultural heritage," PIB Culture posted on X.

The official said the waiver of tickets applies only on November 19 for now.

The ASI protects more than 3,800 monuments and sites across the country, of which 143 are ticketed. These include the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi.