World Heritage Week: ASI Monuments To Offer Free Entry On Thursday
World Heritage Week is observed each year from November 19 to 25.
By PTI
Published : November 19, 2026 at 9:33 AM IST
New Delhi: Entry to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected monuments across the country will be free on Thursday to mark the opening day of World Heritage Week, a senior official said.
World Heritage Week is observed every year from November 19-25.
"Celebrate India’s rich heritage! On 19th November 2026, mark World Heritage Week with FREE ENTRY to all @ASIGoI monuments! Explore our magnificent monuments, discover stories of our glorious past, and experience the timeless legacy of India’s cultural heritage," PIB Culture posted on X.
🏛️ Celebrate India’s rich heritage! On 19th November 2026, mark World Heritage Week with FREE ENTRY to all @ASIGoI monuments! Explore our magnificent monuments, discover stories of our glorious past, and experience the timeless legacy of India’s cultural heritage. 🇮🇳🤍 https://t.co/LYxfzs1sY6— PIB Culture (@PIBCulture) November 18, 2026
The official said the waiver of tickets applies only on November 19 for now.
The ASI protects more than 3,800 monuments and sites across the country, of which 143 are ticketed. These include the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi.
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