ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: Remembering Gaura Devi, Whose Tree Hugs Gave Birth To The Chipko Movement

Remembering Gaura Devi, Whose Tree Hugs Gave Birth To The Chipko Movement ( Pic Courtesy: credit- laxman negi, local (L) and Sohan singh rana, Grandson of Gaura Devi (R) )

Dehradun: The forests were never just trees. For the women of the Himalayas, they meant a perfect metaphor for life. They were a source of food, fuel, fodder, water and security. But the forests embodied solidity and freedom to grow or expand, qualities that are so inherently associated with humans. Importantly, they were a sign of emotional belonging for the women.

Back in the 1970s, when axes arrived to cut those forests down, a village woman stepped forward and declared, “These forests are our maternal home. We will not allow them to be destroyed.”

That woman was Gaura Devi.

She urged women to embrace the trees and prevent the loggers from cutting them down. Today, on World Environment Day, when the world struggles with the challenges of climate change, deforestation, melting glaciers and environmental disasters, Gaura Devi feels more relevant than ever.

A Small Himalayan Village That Changed History

Gaura Devi (Pic Courtesy: credit- laxman negi, local (L))

Situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Reni, a tiny village, was one among the many thousand Himalayan settlements that were naturally surrounded by dense forests and mountain winds. Life and nature moved in tandem.

For village women, who visited the forest many times a day, it defined their existence and subsistence. They collected firewood for cooking from the forests, fodder for livestock, organic manure for fields, medicinal plants and water sources, everything meant going to the forest.

Back then, most people thought the forest was their life, not just a resource. But the forests came under threat in the early 1970s when a struggle over rights began.

Environmentalist, writer and social commentator Rajeev Nayan Bahuguna recalls that the Chipko Movement did not begin solely as an environmental campaign.

“At its heart was a question of local rights. During that period, the Himalayan Angu tree, also known as the Himalayan ash, was considered highly valuable. Its wood was used for products including cricket bats. When forest allotments were distributed, local cooperative societies received permission to cut only six trees, while large commercial contractors were granted rights to nearly 600. The decision sparked resentment among local communities,” he explains.

It was a struggle for access to local resources, but it grew into a movement stressing that forests should not be viewed as economic assets, but as the basis for human survival.

It was 1974. Contractors and labourers reached the forests near Reni to begin tree felling. It was that time of the day when most men were away in the fields or engaged in other works.

Chipko champion Sunderlal Bahuguna hugging a tree (Pic Courtesy: Getty Images)

Gaura Devi saw destruction as imminent. She decided to act and not allow anyone to fell the trees. She gathered women of the village and led them into the forest.

According to Rajeev, Gaura Devi shared a deep emotional bond with forests that resonated with most mountain women. “The forest is our maternal home,” they said.

Since in Indian culture, a woman’s maternal home symbolizes safety, affection, support and identity, these Himalayan women too identified with the forest as their own. So when the forest was threatened, women saw it as an attack on their own existence.

“Gaura Devi and her companions stood in front of the trees and embraced them. They sent out their message loud and clear: Cut us first, then cut these trees,” he adds.

Facing resistance and left with no option, the contractors retreated.

That moment defined the beginning of the Chipko Movement, where women gathered to protect trees by hugging them.

When a Village Voice Reached the World

Scientist and former President of India APJ Abdul Kalam and Sunderlal Bahuguna sharing a lighter moment (Pic Courtesy: Getty Images)

The Reni movement reverberated across Uttarakhand and beyond. Social workers, local communities and folk artists moved around villages to spread the message. Rajeev recalls how folk poet Ghanshyam Sailani traveled across the mountains, often sitting atop buses, singing songs in Garhwali that urged people to unite and protect forests from destructive policies and exploitation.