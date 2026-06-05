ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: PM Modi Calls For Renewed Commitment To Sustainable Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Guyana President Irfaan Ali plant a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative, in Georgetown on Nov 21, 2024 ( ANI )

New Delhi: On the occasion of World Environment Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the government's various efforts over the past decade, noting that they resulted in India's key successes such as expanding green cover and a rise in the populations of several animals. The prime minister also commended citizens for showing how collective efforts, policies, belief in science and innovation can improve the environment. "Best wishes to everyone on World Environment Day. I would like to applaud all those passionate about environmental conservation," he said in a post on X.