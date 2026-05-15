World Environment Day: Indian Railways Launches Sustainability Drive Till June 5
Railway officials said the initiative would promote digital ticketing and paperless travel through apps such as RailOne and other online platforms, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched a nationwide three-week sustainability campaign across railway stations and establishments from May 15 to June 5, focusing on climate action, waste management, reduction of single-use plastic and promotion of environmentally responsible practices ahead of World Environment Day.
The campaign, themed 'Climate Change and Challenges Posed to Mother Earth', aims to encourage railway staff, passengers and local communities to adopt sustainable lifestyles and participate in pro-environment initiatives aligned with the Centre's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme.
Railway officials said the initiative would promote digital ticketing and paperless travel through apps such as RailOne and other online platforms while encouraging passengers to reduce plastic waste by carrying reusable water bottles.
As part of the campaign, the Railways will also collect passenger feedback regarding various sustainability measures and their impact in order to assess public response and improve future environmental initiatives.
The Ministry of Railways said activities conducted during the campaign would be documented daily through geo-tagged photographs uploaded to the MeriLife portal, while awareness drives would be amplified through social media platforms.
Focus on Plastic Reduction, Cleanliness
According to the Railways' action plan, awareness campaigns till Monday (May 18) will include display of posters, banners and digital messages at railway stations highlighting climate change awareness, the dangers of single-use plastics, sustainable lifestyle practices and the benefits of reusable bottles, bags and containers.
From May 19 to May 22, a special cleanliness and waste segregation drive will be conducted at railway stations and surrounding areas. Passengers will be encouraged to segregate waste properly, while railway staff will be sensitised on waste management practices, particularly the handling of organic waste and reduction of plastic usage.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will also promote biodegradable and eco-friendly cutlery at railway catering units during this phase.
Between May 23 and May 26, railway authorities will review the functioning of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines installed at stations and intensify inspections of vendor stalls to ensure compliance with the ban on single-use plastics.
Officials will also inspect water refill facilities at railway stations to encourage passengers to refill reusable bottles instead of purchasing disposable plastic bottles. Vendors handling milk and dairy products will be advised to partially cut packaging bags to reduce microplastic pollution.
Tree Plantation And Water Conservation
From May 27 to May 30, the focus will shift to greening station premises, railway colonies and nearby areas through tree plantation and maintenance of parks and green spaces.
Railways will also promote eco-friendly products such as cloth and jute bags under the 'One Station One Product' initiative and organise competitions related to climate change and environmental protection.
The final phase of the campaign, from May 31 to June 4, will focus on water conservation, rainwater harvesting, water recycling systems and e-waste collection drives through authorised recyclers.
World Environment Day on June 5 will be observed with awareness programmes at major railway stations involving scouts, NCC cadets, social organisations, public influencers and dignitaries.
Environmental Initiatives
The Ministry of Railways said the sustainability campaign builds upon ongoing environmental measures across the railway network. According to official data, Indian Railways planted over 81.59 lakh trees during 2025-26 across various railway zones as part of nationwide afforestation efforts.
Railways has also commissioned 185 Water Recycling Plants across the country and significantly expanded renewable energy usage. As of December 2025, around 909 MW of solar power capacity and 103 MW of wind power capacity had been commissioned across the railway network.
Officials said the campaign reflects Indian Railways’ broader efforts to improve environmental sustainability while encouraging greater public participation in climate-conscious practices.
Also Read: