ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: Indian Railways Launches Sustainability Drive Till June 5

New Delhi: Indian Railways has launched a nationwide three-week sustainability campaign across railway stations and establishments from May 15 to June 5, focusing on climate action, waste management, reduction of single-use plastic and promotion of environmentally responsible practices ahead of World Environment Day.

The campaign, themed 'Climate Change and Challenges Posed to Mother Earth', aims to encourage railway staff, passengers and local communities to adopt sustainable lifestyles and participate in pro-environment initiatives aligned with the Centre's Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) programme.

Railway officials said the initiative would promote digital ticketing and paperless travel through apps such as RailOne and other online platforms while encouraging passengers to reduce plastic waste by carrying reusable water bottles.

As part of the campaign, the Railways will also collect passenger feedback regarding various sustainability measures and their impact in order to assess public response and improve future environmental initiatives.

The Ministry of Railways said activities conducted during the campaign would be documented daily through geo-tagged photographs uploaded to the MeriLife portal, while awareness drives would be amplified through social media platforms.

Focus on Plastic Reduction, Cleanliness

According to the Railways' action plan, awareness campaigns till Monday (May 18) will include display of posters, banners and digital messages at railway stations highlighting climate change awareness, the dangers of single-use plastics, sustainable lifestyle practices and the benefits of reusable bottles, bags and containers.

From May 19 to May 22, a special cleanliness and waste segregation drive will be conducted at railway stations and surrounding areas. Passengers will be encouraged to segregate waste properly, while railway staff will be sensitised on waste management practices, particularly the handling of organic waste and reduction of plastic usage.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will also promote biodegradable and eco-friendly cutlery at railway catering units during this phase.

Between May 23 and May 26, railway authorities will review the functioning of Plastic Bottle Crushing Machines installed at stations and intensify inspections of vendor stalls to ensure compliance with the ban on single-use plastics.