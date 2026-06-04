ETV Bharat / bharat

World Environment Day: Can CO2 Emitted By Himalayan Geothermal Springs Be Commercialised?

Dehradun: Every year on June 5th, World Environment Day is celebrated across the globe to raise public awareness regarding environmental conservation. However, environmental conservation remains a major challenge for the world today. This is because carbon dioxide emissions—generated by vehicular exhaust, forest fires, and rising tourism—are having a profound impact on the environment of Himalayan regions like Uttarakhand.

Himalayan glaciers, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this impact. Alongside human activities, the Himalayas themselves are also emitting significant quantities of carbon dioxide—a phenomenon that could pose a major challenge in the future. For this very reason, scientists and environmentalists are emphasizing the need to tap into and commercialise "geogenic" carbon dioxide.

The volume of carbon dioxide emissions continues to rise steadily across the world. Upon entering the atmosphere, these emissions directly contribute to an increase in global warming. Consequently, there is a global push to reduce carbon emissions. In line with this effort, India is actively promoting solar energy and electric vehicles (eVs) as measures toward environmental conservation, aiming to curb carbon dioxide emissions.

Incidentally, challenging the conventional wisdom that the Himalayas are the biggest absorbers of carbon dioxide, scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand are now saying that not only do the Himalayas absorb carbon dioxide, but also emit it in substantial quantities.

Their study of geothermal springs in the Himalayas has revealed that while Himalayan trees, vegetation, and rivers do indeed absorb carbon dioxide, the region's geothermal springs simultaneously emit large volumes of the gas. Although this process is a natural phenomenon, human activities have exacerbated the concentration of carbon dioxide in the environment.

Adverse Effects Of Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels

CO2 in the atmosphere absorbs solar radiation, generating excessive heat that leads to a rise in global temperatures. Rising temperatures cause Himalayan glaciers to melt rapidly, leading to flooding in rivers. Melting glaciers result in rising sea levels and subsequent flooding in coastal regions. Global warming has triggered unpredictable shifts in weather patterns. Changes in temperature and rainfall are driving numerous wildlife species toward extinction. Extreme temperatures are causing significant damage to agricultural crops. Excessive heat and deteriorating air quality have a direct adverse impact on human health.

While the around 40 geothermal springs in Uttarakhand emit carbon dioxide, they also serve as a boon for the Himalayas. This is because the rapid growth of vegetation in the Himalayas is fuelled precisely by the carbon dioxide released from these geothermal springs. But, due to escalating human activities, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is steadily increasing.

An intriguing aspect of this situation is that the geogenic carbon dioxide emitted by these geothermal springs could potentially become a significant economic resource. In other words, by tapping into and commercialising this geogenic carbon dioxide, economic growth could be stimulated while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the public. However, to date, no concrete steps have been taken in this direction.