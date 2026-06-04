World Environment Day: Can CO2 Emitted By Himalayan Geothermal Springs Be Commercialised?
Along with hot water, Uttarakhand's geothermal springs release millions of kilograms of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year. Rohit Soni reports from Dehradun.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 6:15 PM IST
Dehradun: Every year on June 5th, World Environment Day is celebrated across the globe to raise public awareness regarding environmental conservation. However, environmental conservation remains a major challenge for the world today. This is because carbon dioxide emissions—generated by vehicular exhaust, forest fires, and rising tourism—are having a profound impact on the environment of Himalayan regions like Uttarakhand.
Himalayan glaciers, in particular, are bearing the brunt of this impact. Alongside human activities, the Himalayas themselves are also emitting significant quantities of carbon dioxide—a phenomenon that could pose a major challenge in the future. For this very reason, scientists and environmentalists are emphasizing the need to tap into and commercialise "geogenic" carbon dioxide.
The volume of carbon dioxide emissions continues to rise steadily across the world. Upon entering the atmosphere, these emissions directly contribute to an increase in global warming. Consequently, there is a global push to reduce carbon emissions. In line with this effort, India is actively promoting solar energy and electric vehicles (eVs) as measures toward environmental conservation, aiming to curb carbon dioxide emissions.
Incidentally, challenging the conventional wisdom that the Himalayas are the biggest absorbers of carbon dioxide, scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Uttarakhand are now saying that not only do the Himalayas absorb carbon dioxide, but also emit it in substantial quantities.
Their study of geothermal springs in the Himalayas has revealed that while Himalayan trees, vegetation, and rivers do indeed absorb carbon dioxide, the region's geothermal springs simultaneously emit large volumes of the gas. Although this process is a natural phenomenon, human activities have exacerbated the concentration of carbon dioxide in the environment.
Adverse Effects Of Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels
- CO2 in the atmosphere absorbs solar radiation, generating excessive heat that leads to a rise in global temperatures.
- Rising temperatures cause Himalayan glaciers to melt rapidly, leading to flooding in rivers.
- Melting glaciers result in rising sea levels and subsequent flooding in coastal regions.
- Global warming has triggered unpredictable shifts in weather patterns.
- Changes in temperature and rainfall are driving numerous wildlife species toward extinction.
- Extreme temperatures are causing significant damage to agricultural crops.
- Excessive heat and deteriorating air quality have a direct adverse impact on human health.
While the around 40 geothermal springs in Uttarakhand emit carbon dioxide, they also serve as a boon for the Himalayas. This is because the rapid growth of vegetation in the Himalayas is fuelled precisely by the carbon dioxide released from these geothermal springs. But, due to escalating human activities, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is steadily increasing.
An intriguing aspect of this situation is that the geogenic carbon dioxide emitted by these geothermal springs could potentially become a significant economic resource. In other words, by tapping into and commercialising this geogenic carbon dioxide, economic growth could be stimulated while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the public. However, to date, no concrete steps have been taken in this direction.
Measures To Reduce Carbon Dioxide Levels
- Undertake extensive tree plantation.
- Recycle paper, plastic, glass, and aluminum instead of littering them indiscriminately.
- Exercise restraint in the consumption of energy and energy resources.
- Opt for electric vehicles rather than diesel or petrol-powered ones.
- Promote the use of solar, wind, geothermal, and hydroelectric energy sources.
- Curb the rampant deforestation being carried out in the name of development.
- Encourage the use of compost as an alternative to chemical fertilisers.
Why Scientists Are Concerned, And What They Recommend
Scientists are concerned about the rising levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere because carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases play a pivotal role in exacerbating global warming. An increase in the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere causes temperatures to rise, resulting in the rapid melting of glaciers. Rising temperatures not only cause flooding and water scarcity, but, combined with rising air pollution, also disrupt weather patterns, thereby exerting a severe adverse impact on agriculture.
Elaborating on this, Professor A K Biyani, an environmentalist, said climatic changes resulting from increased levels of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases have become a global concern, and that if their emission is not curbed, the future appears bleak. An excess of greenhouse gases not only risks triggering water crises, but also adversely affects crop cycles due to rising temperatures, besides posing significant challenges for animal species that have adapted to specific ecological systems.
Biyani further noted that there are numerous factors contributing to the rise of carbon dioxide levels in the environment. The ongoing conflicts have released millions of tonnes of the gas into the environment. But who bears the responsibility for this, he asks, adding that industrial activities and extensive use of petrol and coal are also contributing to substantial CO2 emissions.
"Even geothermal springs are releasing significant amounts of carbon dioxide, not to mention the numerous dams being constructed," he said, referring to the Himalayas. He added, "Today, technologies exist that allow for the capture of CO2 and its commercial use. There is a pressing need for India to make concerted efforts in this direction, to ensure the optimal utilisation of CO2."
Sameer Tiwari, a scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, said the emission of CO2 from geothermal springs is a geogenic process that cannot be halted. However, human interference in nature today far exceeds these natural emissions. Nevertheless, it is a positive development that the Himalayas harbour reserves of geogenic CO2, which hold the potential for future commercial exploitation.
He noted that during his time in Iceland, he had observed that geogenic CO2 emitted by geothermal springs was being captured and repurposed for commercial applications, a technology that he said could be integrated into the economic framework of the Himalayas.
Tiwari said, "To commercialise geogenic CO2, it would be necessary to establish processing plants at the sites of geothermal springs. But, to date, no such plant has been constructed in the Himalayas, nor one that is capable of generating electricity, which is another possibility. Considerable work has been done, but a definitive outcome remains elusive. If a power plant were to be established using thermal springs, the carbon dioxide produced during the process could be captured and commercialised on the side."