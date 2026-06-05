World Environment Day: As Delhi's Water Crisis Deepens, The Yamuna Gasps For Breath
Often called Delhi's lifeline, the Yamuna is being choked by deepening climate crisis, untreated effluents, lack of policy foresight, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : June 5, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Often called Delhi's lifeline, the Yamuna is battling for survival. A river that once flowed clear and ceaselessly has now become synonymous with foul odour, toxic foam, and black, viscous water. Every year on June 5, as we observe 'World Environment Day', India's capital bears witness to a dire water crisis and the looming erasure of its life-sustaining river.
The scorching summer of 2026 has been an extraordinary season for Delhi. Intense heat and reduced snowfall in the Himalayas have reduced the Yamuna — one of the country's most important rivers — into a narrow, murky stream. It is so critical that the water level at Delhi's Wazirabad Barrage has plummeted to near-historic lows, sparking a desperate outcry for water across the city.
A Drying Barrage, A Deepening Crisis
In the last week of May 2026, Yamuna's water level at Wazirabad Barrage dropped to 668.5 ft — 6 ft below the normal (674.5 ft), and dangerously close to the all-time low of 667 ft recorded on July 16, 2021. Very little water remains in the pondage areas of the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants (WTPs). To manage the situation, efforts are being made to draw water from deeper sections of the riverbed by digging channels. But this water contains high levels of silt.
However, the Yamuna transforms during the monsoons every year. Last September, the water level reached 207.4 m at the Old Railway Bridge, causing the third-worst flood in Delhi's history, inundating large parts of Delhi next to the river.
Typically, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) supplies 1,000 million gallons per day (MGD) of water through its nine WTPs, but the current crisis has severely disrupted the drinking water supply. The Wazirabad plant (capacity 110 MGD) is operating at only 65 per cent of its capacity, while the Chandrawal plant (capacity 90 MGD) is running at just 80-85 per cent capacity.
To keep these plants operational, over 100 MGD of water had to be diverted from the Haiderpur WTP, resulting in a 10 per cent reduction in water pressure in other parts of Delhi. Drinking water supply in New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas has dropped by 14-15 per cent to around 125 MLD (million litres per day), against a demand of 148 MLD.
Meanwhile, areas like Model Town, Shadipur, Tilak Nagar, Patel Nagar, Rajendra Nagar, Narela, Deoli, and Dakshinpuri are facing a severe water crisis. In many localities like Kalyanpuri, water supply lasts barely 15 minutes, forcing residents to rely on tanker water even for drinking and washing dishes.
Environmental expert Anil Kumar Gupta, a board member of both the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), expressed deep concern over the dismal state of the Yamuna, and Delhi's water crisis. Noting that the Yamuna is Delhi's primary drinking water source, he said that when the Upper Yamuna River Treaty was signed 20-25 years ago, the capital's population was under 10 million. But today, it has crossed the 30-million mark. Yet, Delhi continues to receive the same old allocation of 1,000 cusec (cubic foot per second) of water.
Gupta added that given Delhi's growing population, the treaty should be revised and Delhi's share increased. He further said that the Yamuna bed should be dredged and desilted to increase its water-holding capacity, so that monsoon water can be retained and used during summer.
River Or Murky Drain? A Grim Reality, From Palla To Asgarpur
The Yamuna enters Delhi from Haryana at Palla village, where it has become so narrow and shallow that people can cross the borders of Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on foot, wading through knee-deep water. Of the 52 km through which the Yamuna traverses the capital, a 22-km stretch is the most polluted.
An analysis of water samples collected by DPCC on April 7, 2026, reveals alarmingly low levels of Dissolved Oxygen (DO), and high levels of Fecal Coliform (FC) bacteria at most locations in and around Delhi.
Except for Palla and Wazirabad, DO levels at almost all major bridges and barrages across the Yamuna in Delhi, have been found to be 'NIL', ie., there is no oxygen in the water for aquatic life to survive. The standard for DO should be 5 mg/l or higher.
The level of FC bacteria (usually from excreta) far exceeds the safe limit (2,500) at all locations. Notably, it is 3,10,000 at Asgarpur, indicating discharge of untreated sewage into the river.
CPCB and DPCC member Anil Kumar Gupta said removing waste from the river's surface is not the solution. For the Yamuna's ecosystem to recover, 100 per cent water from every single drain has to be treated before it is allowed to flow back into the river. To achieve this, he said, both technological improvements and public participation are essential.
Why Is The Yamuna Dying?
Neglect Of Ecological Flow: Yamuna activists point out that only 9.9 cubic metres per second (cumecs) of water (equal to 350 cusecs), is being released from the Hathni Kund Barrage, which is insufficient for the river's survival. During the scorching summer heat, evaporation and seepage causes this water to barely travel 10 km, whereas a release of at least 23 cumecs is required to maintain normal flow.
Lack of Natural Flow and Heatwaves: Low snowfall in the Himalayas last winter, resulted in reduced meltwater during summer. The ongoing severe heatwave has accelerated the rate of evaporation.
Crores Spent, No Results Visible: Several states have spent crores of rupees to clean the Yamuna, but none has tried to ensure minimum river flow during the lean season.
A Harsh Lesson On World Environment Day
The current situation serves as a warning on World Environment Day. Amid concrete jungles and political wrangling, the Yamuna is dying. If its ecological flow is not restored and water sources not conserved, Delhi's water crisis could escalate into a major humanitarian crisis in the future.
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