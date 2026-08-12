ETV Bharat / bharat

World Elephant Day 2026: How River-Rescued Malini Found A Second Chance At Corbett National Park

Ramnagar: Like a child following the mother wherever she goes, Malini walks behind mahout Rupam - sometimes quietly at his heels and sometimes nudging him playfully for attention. Inside the elephant pond, she splashes water and he looks at her with a smile like a father does watching his child play. Their bond may seem natural today, but few would know how it was forged through months of care after the wounded elephant calf Malini was rescued from a river, separated from her herd. She was brought to the Kalagarh Elephant Centre while fighting for her life.

Her recovery remains an important chapter in the history of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. On World Elephant Day 2026, Malini’s journey also draws attention to the patience, compassion and commitment some humans showed to save an animal.

A playful Malini (ETV Bharat)

At the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, rescued elephants receive shelter, treatment and specialised care. It was here that Malini, once battling with life, slowly regained her strength. Last year, she was swept into the Malan River near Kotdwar. Separated from her herd, she became wedged between rocks amid the strong current.

Upon receiving information from local residents, Forest Department personnel rushed to the location. The rescue was difficult because the calf had suffered several injuries and was in an extremely fragile condition. However, with consistent efforts of department officials, the Corbett team managed to bring her out safely. Wounded, she was transported to the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, where mahouts, forest personnel and a team led by senior veterinary officer Dr Dushyant Sharma began treating her.

Malini remained under close observation at the centre, receiving medical treatment and attention. Her recovery was gradual, but she started showing results. The calf regained her health and energy. Today, she wanders around the centre, plays freely and attracts visitors with her innocent antics.

A few months ago, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal named her Malini, after the river from which she had been rescued.