World Elephant Day 2026: How River-Rescued Malini Found A Second Chance At Corbett National Park
Once critically wounded and separated from her herd, a young Malini has recovered through sustained treatment, care and an extraordinary bond with her mahout.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Ramnagar: Like a child following the mother wherever she goes, Malini walks behind mahout Rupam - sometimes quietly at his heels and sometimes nudging him playfully for attention. Inside the elephant pond, she splashes water and he looks at her with a smile like a father does watching his child play. Their bond may seem natural today, but few would know how it was forged through months of care after the wounded elephant calf Malini was rescued from a river, separated from her herd. She was brought to the Kalagarh Elephant Centre while fighting for her life.
Her recovery remains an important chapter in the history of wildlife rescue and rehabilitation at the Corbett Tiger Reserve. On World Elephant Day 2026, Malini’s journey also draws attention to the patience, compassion and commitment some humans showed to save an animal.
At the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, rescued elephants receive shelter, treatment and specialised care. It was here that Malini, once battling with life, slowly regained her strength. Last year, she was swept into the Malan River near Kotdwar. Separated from her herd, she became wedged between rocks amid the strong current.
Upon receiving information from local residents, Forest Department personnel rushed to the location. The rescue was difficult because the calf had suffered several injuries and was in an extremely fragile condition. However, with consistent efforts of department officials, the Corbett team managed to bring her out safely. Wounded, she was transported to the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, where mahouts, forest personnel and a team led by senior veterinary officer Dr Dushyant Sharma began treating her.
Malini remained under close observation at the centre, receiving medical treatment and attention. Her recovery was gradual, but she started showing results. The calf regained her health and energy. Today, she wanders around the centre, plays freely and attracts visitors with her innocent antics.
A few months ago, Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal named her Malini, after the river from which she had been rescued.
Mahout Rupam played a particularly important role in Malini’s recovery. Their affectionate relationship has now become one of the most endearing sights at the Kalagarh Elephant Centre.
Rupam does not regard Malini merely as an elephant under his care. He considers her a member of his family and looks after her with the affection he would give his own children. “When Malini was brought to Kalagarh, she had several wounds on her body. Her condition was not good, but after continuous treatment and care, she is now completely healthy. Malini is not merely an elephant to me, she is part of my family. I care for her as I would care for my own children,” Rupam said, as Malini trailed behind him playfully.
A Proud Moment For The Forest Department
Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola described Malini’s recovery as an achievement for the entire Forest Department team. Saving a wild animal struggling between life and death, he said, was a matter of pride for everyone involved.
“Along with conserving wild elephants in Corbett, special attention is given to the welfare of departmental elephants and the treatment of rescued animals. Malini is one such example. Her present condition sums up the achievement of the Forest Department team,” Badola said.
Elephants are not only among the most recognisable inhabitants of the forest but also play a vital role in maintaining its ecological balance. Wildlife enthusiast Ganesh Rawat said Uttarakhand’s natural environment makes it an important habitat for the species.
He also pointed to the deep relationship shared by humans and elephants over centuries, dating back to the time when the animals held an important place in royal armies and households. "Malini’s rescue", he said, "represented a modern expression of that enduring bond."
He also spoke about how Uttarakhand is exceptionally rich in terms of its elephant population. "The state’s natural environment is favourable for them. Elephants play an important role in maintaining the balance of forest ecosystems. They are not only part of the state’s natural identity but also an important component of the country’s biodiversity,” Rawat said.
A Symbol Of Conservation
Malini’s journey is more than just a rescue mission well accomplished. It reflects the sensitivity and dedication required to save a wild animal in distress. Today, Malini bathes in the pond, plays with Rupam and fills the Kalagarh Elephant Centre with energy. Seeing her fills one with gratitude for people who refused to give up on her. On World Elephant Day, they deserve to be remembered for their commitment to the cause.
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