ETV Bharat / bharat

Bandhavgarh In MP Sees Rising Elephant Population: Count Nears 100 After Nearly A Century

Shahdol: Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh, famous for its tigers, is now emerging as a home for nearly a hundred elephants, which have become a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists in the reserve.

According to the Status of Elephants in India (SEI) 2021-25 report, as many as 97 elephants were recorded in the state, with an estimated 50-70 moving across the reserve and surrounding landscape.

Bandhavgarh Becomes An Elephant Hub

Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said elephants have been spotted moving through the Shahdol division of Madhya Pradesh for last few years. "In October 2018, regular presence of elephants in Bandhavgarh was clearly recorded. These elephants initially entered Bandhavgarh through the Bandhavgarh landscape corridor from Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve. Gradually, an increase in their numbers and expansion of their movement area was observed," he said.

According to the new SEI 2021-25 report, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 97 wild elephants (ETV Bharat)

"An estimated 50-70 wild elephants are present in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the surrounding landscape. Their numbers and group locations keep changing from time to time because of their continuous movement. They are being monitored frequently," Sahay added.

While there have been old references regarding the presence of elephants in the Bandhavgarh region, detailed records regarding their numbers, regular presence and movement at that time are not available. Their regular and continuous presence in the current period has been clearly recorded since 2018.

Elephants Do Not Stay In One Area

The field director said elephants move through different parts of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. At present, their movement is mainly being observed in Khitauli, Panpatha Core, Tala and Kalwah areas.

"Elephants do not remain confined to one particular area. They continuously move from one place to another depending on food, water and other requirements. Because of this, it is difficult to determine a fixed number of elephants in any particular range," he statd.

Why Do Elephants Like Bandhavgarh?

Experts said the reserve's vast, natural and protected forest area provides favourable conditions for these pachyderms. Food and water are available during different seasons. The area also has grasslands, bamboo forests, sal and mixed forests, along with other natural vegetation that forms the main food source for elephants. When an animal gets enough food, a safe place to live, sufficient water and limited human interference, it is naturally attracted to such a habitat. Elephants have been getting all these conditions in Bandhavgarh for the last few years, which has helped them thrive and increase in number.

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, which is primarily known for its tigers, has now also become a home for elephants too. Tourists are increasingly coming to see them and are excited by the experience, said Anupam Sahay.

"The growing presence of elephants has become a new attraction to wildlife tourism here. Large herds of elephants moving freely through the forest, the calves walking alongside them and their natural social behaviour are providing a very exciting experience for tourists. The presence of elephants makes the wildlife experience in Bandhavgarh more diverse," he said.

"Domestic as well as foreign tourists are experiencing the sight of wild elephants walking through the forest in their natural habitat, and tourists remain excited about it," the forest department official added.

What Changed After Elephants Arrived?