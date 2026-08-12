Bandhavgarh In MP Sees Rising Elephant Population: Count Nears 100 After Nearly A Century
After nearly a century, Madhya Pradesh is slowly becoming an elephant hub again, with a sizeable population thriving in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, reports Akhilesh Shukla.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Shahdol: Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh, famous for its tigers, is now emerging as a home for nearly a hundred elephants, which have become a major attraction for domestic and foreign tourists in the reserve.
According to the Status of Elephants in India (SEI) 2021-25 report, as many as 97 elephants were recorded in the state, with an estimated 50-70 moving across the reserve and surrounding landscape.
Bandhavgarh Becomes An Elephant Hub
Anupam Sahay, Field Director of the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said elephants have been spotted moving through the Shahdol division of Madhya Pradesh for last few years. "In October 2018, regular presence of elephants in Bandhavgarh was clearly recorded. These elephants initially entered Bandhavgarh through the Bandhavgarh landscape corridor from Sanjay Gandhi Tiger Reserve. Gradually, an increase in their numbers and expansion of their movement area was observed," he said.
"An estimated 50-70 wild elephants are present in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and the surrounding landscape. Their numbers and group locations keep changing from time to time because of their continuous movement. They are being monitored frequently," Sahay added.
While there have been old references regarding the presence of elephants in the Bandhavgarh region, detailed records regarding their numbers, regular presence and movement at that time are not available. Their regular and continuous presence in the current period has been clearly recorded since 2018.
Elephants Do Not Stay In One Area
The field director said elephants move through different parts of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. At present, their movement is mainly being observed in Khitauli, Panpatha Core, Tala and Kalwah areas.
"Elephants do not remain confined to one particular area. They continuously move from one place to another depending on food, water and other requirements. Because of this, it is difficult to determine a fixed number of elephants in any particular range," he statd.
Why Do Elephants Like Bandhavgarh?
Experts said the reserve's vast, natural and protected forest area provides favourable conditions for these pachyderms. Food and water are available during different seasons. The area also has grasslands, bamboo forests, sal and mixed forests, along with other natural vegetation that forms the main food source for elephants. When an animal gets enough food, a safe place to live, sufficient water and limited human interference, it is naturally attracted to such a habitat. Elephants have been getting all these conditions in Bandhavgarh for the last few years, which has helped them thrive and increase in number.
Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, which is primarily known for its tigers, has now also become a home for elephants too. Tourists are increasingly coming to see them and are excited by the experience, said Anupam Sahay.
"The growing presence of elephants has become a new attraction to wildlife tourism here. Large herds of elephants moving freely through the forest, the calves walking alongside them and their natural social behaviour are providing a very exciting experience for tourists. The presence of elephants makes the wildlife experience in Bandhavgarh more diverse," he said.
"Domestic as well as foreign tourists are experiencing the sight of wild elephants walking through the forest in their natural habitat, and tourists remain excited about it," the forest department official added.
What Changed After Elephants Arrived?
The arrival of elephants brought several changes to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Their conservation and the creation of a safe human-elephant coexistence became a major challenge for the management, as managing elephants was also a relatively new experience for the area.
Wildlife management in Bandhavgarh is now not limited to traditional monitoring. It includes technology, scientific studies, community participation and 24-hour monitoring.
As per officials, a special Gajrakshak app has been developed for elephants, which provides information about their location, movement and alerts in advance. This apart, Hathi Mitra teams have been formed to ensure active participation from local communities.
Moreover, radio collaring and scientific monitoring are being used to study elephant movements and the areas the mammals are venturing. A numbering and identification system has also been introduced. Each elephant is being identified through physical characteristics such as the shape of its ears, marks, spots, tusks, tail and body structure. Based on these characteristics, each elephant is given a separate identification number, making individual monitoring and record-keeping possible. A 24-hour monitoring system has also been put in place, officials informed.
"An Elephant Control Room has been established to bring together information related to elephants and ensure an immediate response. Training programmes and workshops are being regularly organised for frontline staff so that they can learn more about elephants," Sahay said.
The state has also tried to adapt elephant-management and human-elephant conflict reduction practices from other states, particularly West Bengal, according to local conditions. Continuous attention is being given to improving food and water availability in elephant habitats, helping the animals thrive in larger numbers.
Elephant Conservation Is Important
Sahay said elephant conservation is not only about protecting one species, but also about protecting the entire forest, its ecosystem and human-wildlife coexistence. "Efforts are underway to ensure that elephants remain safe in the forest, and local communities can safely coexist with them and future generations can also see them living in their natural environment with the same dignity," he said.
25-Elephant Herd In Shahdol
Shahdol North Forest Division DFO Taruna Verma said, "The movement of elephants in Shahdol is historic. Around 2005, elephants came to Shahdol and passed through the area, but later left. In 2018, a herd of elephants arrived and settled in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. At present, around 25 elephants have been living permanently for the last 18 odd months in the western Byohari area of North Shahdol."
Talking about why elephants stay in an area, Verma said elephants are huge animals and need sufficient space, food and water. They are likely to stay in places where there is less human interference and enough food and water available.
MP Is Now Home To 97 Wild Elephants
According to the new SEI 2021-25 report, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 97 wild elephants. The report is based on India's first DNA-based elephant census and was released by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) and Project Elephant.
The report is particularly significant for Madhya Pradesh because wild elephants have established a permanent presence in the state after nearly 100 years.
However, this does not mean elephants never existed in Madhya Pradesh. The state has a very old history of elephants. According to the report, the Madhya Pradesh region was an elephant stronghold until the 16th and 17th centuries and had a large elephant population. However, hunting, deforestation and increasing human interference gradually caused the elephant population to disappear. By 1925, the number of elephants in the state had fallen to zero.
Now, elephants have once again entered Madhya Pradesh after migrating from Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand, with Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve and the Bansagar backwater area of Shahdol becoming their preferred habitats.
As per the SEI report, India has a total of 22,486 wild elephants. Karnataka has the highest number of elephants, followed by Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Odisha.