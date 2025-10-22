ETV Bharat / bharat

WEF, GoI Launch AI Playbooks For SMEs And Agriculture

New Delhi: The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Government of India, on Wednesday launched AI playbooks for SMEs and agriculture as well as an AI sandbox white paper to accelerate responsible AI adoption in the country.

Developed with support from professional services partner BCG X, these publications offer actionable frameworks, sectoral roadmaps, and ecosystem models to harness AI responsibly, inclusively, and at scale in India, the WEF said.

The playbooks highlight AI's potential to improve productivity, unlock finance, and enhance market access and have been designed through extensive consultations, site visits, field workshops and analysing a multitude of on-ground pilot projects with entrepreneurs, policymakers, industry leaders, technology providers, and academic institutions.

The World Economic Forum's Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) India collaborated with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India (PSA to GOI) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for these publications under the AI for India 2030 initiative.

'Future Farming in India', the AI playbook for agriculture, provides an actionable roadmap to bridge the gap between AI's potential and real-world impact for millions of farmers. It introduces a comprehensive strategy for scaling artificial intelligence to enhance crop yields, mitigate climate and pest risks, and improve market access.

'Transforming Small Businesses', the AI playbook for SMEs in India, provides a strategic roadmap to address key challenges of productivity, access to formal credit, and market reach by democratising AI.

It introduces a structured, cluster-based approach to adoption, featuring real-world case studies and a clear framework for implementation. Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of India's economy, contributing 30 per cent to GDP, employing over 23 crore people, and accounting for nearly half of the country's exports.

The AI Sandbox White Paper presents a two-part framework – strategic and operational to be actioned through a collaborative structure of the government, industry and startup ecosystem to establish secure, controlled environments for developing and testing AI solutions.

Sandboxes address critical gaps in data access, compute infrastructure, model validation, and market pathways de-risking adoption for both developers and end users. Together, the three publications lay out practical roadmaps and frameworks that can help India harness AI responsibly and inclusively in key sectors, while driving innovation at speed and scale, the WEF said.