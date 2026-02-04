World Cancer Day: Cases Nearly Double In 12 Years In Tamil Nadu
According to data, the number of cancer cases in the state was 53,022 in 2012, which jumped to 100,097 in 2025.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Chennai: As 'World Cancer Day' is being observed globally, disturbing data have emerged from Tamil Nadu where cancer cases have nearly doubled in the last 12 years, official statistics have revealed.
According to official data accessed by ETV Bharat, the number of cancer patients in the state was 53,022 in 2012, a number which has jumped to 100,097 in 2025. According to Tamil Nadu state cancer data, 46,555 men and 53,542 women are suffering from the deadly disease.
The statistics indicate that from 2012 to 2021, 46.2 percent of men and 44.4 percent of women were affected by this disease, and that this number has increased significantly in the last four years. The data compiled by the State Health Department, the incidence of cancer is particularly high in the districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi.
Why Is Cancer On The Rise?
Doctors say that the main reason for the increased incidence of cancer is that patients do not recognize the symptoms of the disease in its early stages.
In particular, women are believed to be hesitant to talk about or get tested for cancers such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. To create awareness about this, and to encourage detection and treatment methods, World Cancer Day is observed worldwide on February 4th.
HPV Vaccination Key
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kalpana Balakrishnan, Director and CEO of the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, cited multiple reasons for the rising cancer cases in Tamil Nadu including environmental pollution, smoking and chemicals released from factories, hormonal changes in the human body due to the excessive use of chemicals, changes in lifestyle, and lack of physical activity.
Balakrishnan said that the incidence of cancer can be reduced by proper exercise and consuming home-cooked meals. “That being said, it cannot be claimed that cancer will never occur. Genetically related cancers are possible. If detected early, they can be cured”.
According to the cancer expert, 80 percent of cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) while suggesting that HPV vaccines should be administered throughout Tamil Nadu.
“Nevertheless, cervical cancer among women in Tamil Nadu is gradually decreasing. The main reasons for this are awareness, maintaining hygiene during menstruation, and HPV vaccination”.
More Prevalence In Men
According to data, globally, India has the highest number of oral cancer cases with experts attributing tobacco as the major causal agent.
“Therefore, if there is a sore in the mouth, it can be cured with examination and treatment. Cancer can also be caused by Helicobacter pylori bacterial infections in the stomach. If there is indigestion, heartburn, or pain or discomfort in the upper abdomen, early detection and treatment can reduce the severity of the disease. Spicy food, alcohol consumption, and stress are major factors contributing to stomach cancer," he said.
Public Awareness Needed
Balakrishnan said that people should exercise for one and a half hours a week and should eat home-cooked meals. Instead of rice and wheat, they should consume more vegetables and protein-rich foods, she said.
“People should not seek treatment based on information from YouTube or what others say about cancer symptoms. They should consult a qualified doctor for treatment. Even if there is a tumor in the brain, we are now able to remove it through treatment. Previously, we did not treat brain cancer. Now, treatment for that is also available," Balakrishnan said.
Treatment Should Not Be Delayed
Dr. Jayashree Natarajan, a gynecological oncologist, said that women who get married and have children at a young age are more susceptible to infections, leading to cervical cancer. “In today's evolving society, women are getting married after the age of 25, so the incidence of this is decreasing,” Natarajan said.
“Similarly, cervical cancer is increasing among obese women. 10 percent of ovarian cancers in women are hereditary. This disease is also hereditary in women who experience menstruation at a young age and in women who do not have children."
Menstruation At 11 Dangerous
According to cancer experts, women who do not have their periods at the expected time are at a higher risk of developing cancer. The fact that the age of menarche for girls is decreasing to 11 years is also a major reason for this disease.
Natarajan said that by administering the HPV vaccine to children aged 9 to 14 years, cervical cancer can be prevented. There should also be proper planning regarding childbirth after marriage, she said adding after the age of 30, regular check-ups should be done.
“Women should perform self-examinations of their breasts. We are also providing free HPV vaccinations at the Adyar Cancer Institute on Saturdays. Parents can bring their children aged 14 to 19 years with their Aadhaar cards to get this vaccination,"Natarajan added.
