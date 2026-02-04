ETV Bharat / bharat

World Cancer Day: Cases Nearly Double In 12 Years In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: As 'World Cancer Day' is being observed globally, disturbing data have emerged from Tamil Nadu where cancer cases have nearly doubled in the last 12 years, official statistics have revealed.

According to official data accessed by ETV Bharat, the number of cancer patients in the state was 53,022 in 2012, a number which has jumped to 100,097 in 2025. According to Tamil Nadu state cancer data, 46,555 men and 53,542 women are suffering from the deadly disease.

The statistics indicate that from 2012 to 2021, 46.2 percent of men and 44.4 percent of women were affected by this disease, and that this number has increased significantly in the last four years. The data compiled by the State Health Department, the incidence of cancer is particularly high in the districts of Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi.

Why Is Cancer On The Rise?

Doctors say that the main reason for the increased incidence of cancer is that patients do not recognize the symptoms of the disease in its early stages.

In particular, women are believed to be hesitant to talk about or get tested for cancers such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, and ovarian cancer. To create awareness about this, and to encourage detection and treatment methods, World Cancer Day is observed worldwide on February 4th.

HPV Vaccination Key

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, Kalpana Balakrishnan, Director and CEO of the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai, cited multiple reasons for the rising cancer cases in Tamil Nadu including environmental pollution, smoking and chemicals released from factories, hormonal changes in the human body due to the excessive use of chemicals, changes in lifestyle, and lack of physical activity.

Balakrishnan said that the incidence of cancer can be reduced by proper exercise and consuming home-cooked meals. “That being said, it cannot be claimed that cancer will never occur. Genetically related cancers are possible. If detected early, they can be cured”.

According to the cancer expert, 80 percent of cancers are caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) while suggesting that HPV vaccines should be administered throughout Tamil Nadu.

“Nevertheless, cervical cancer among women in Tamil Nadu is gradually decreasing. The main reasons for this are awareness, maintaining hygiene during menstruation, and HPV vaccination”.

More Prevalence In Men