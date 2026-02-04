ETV Bharat / bharat

World Cancer Day: Bharatpur RBM Hospital Treats Over 700 Patients Every Month, As Case Load Rises

Bharatpur: The Raj Bahadur Memorial (RBM) Government Hospital in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, which is the primary teaching hospital for the Shree Jagannath Pahadia Medical College (also known as Government Medical College) has emerged into a divisional cancer treatment centre, serving not just patients from Rajasthan, but also from neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.

Officials at the hospital say these days, the facility treats over 700 cancer patients every month, including a large number of new cases. They point to consumption of gutkha, beedi, cigarette, and other tobacco products as the biggest reason behind the rising number of cancer cases in the district.

RBM Hospital's Widening Footprint

Dr Charan Singh, a cancer specialist at RBM Hospital, said although the hospital is a district-level facility, it receives patients from the entire division, as well as from neighbouring states. Around 25 patients visit the cancer OPD daily, including 1-2 new patients every day, meaning about 700 patients visit the hospital every month. On average, there are about 300 active cancer cases in the district.

Dr Charan Singh said the emerging pattern of cancer in Bharatpur district is similar to that of the rest of the country. The most common cases are oral and throat cancer, followed by lung cancer. Breast and cervical cancer cases are relatively more prevalent among women. Oral, throat, esophageal, and lung cancers are directly linked to tobacco and smoking. Most patients have been found to consume gutka, beedis, or cigarettes in some form.

He clarified that the risk of cancer increases manifold in people who have used tobacco or smoked for a long time. There also are some patients who have not used tobacco, but their number is very small. Other causes of cancer include genetic factors, environmental influences, lifestyle, and diet, but the risk is highest among tobacco users.