World Cancer Day: Bharatpur RBM Hospital Treats Over 700 Patients Every Month, As Case Load Rises
Case load rising among youth aged 18-22, reports cancer specialist at hospital, blames tobacco consumption as the biggest culprit behind rising oral, throat, lung cancers.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
Bharatpur: The Raj Bahadur Memorial (RBM) Government Hospital in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, which is the primary teaching hospital for the Shree Jagannath Pahadia Medical College (also known as Government Medical College) has emerged into a divisional cancer treatment centre, serving not just patients from Rajasthan, but also from neighbouring areas of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh.
Officials at the hospital say these days, the facility treats over 700 cancer patients every month, including a large number of new cases. They point to consumption of gutkha, beedi, cigarette, and other tobacco products as the biggest reason behind the rising number of cancer cases in the district.
RBM Hospital's Widening Footprint
Dr Charan Singh, a cancer specialist at RBM Hospital, said although the hospital is a district-level facility, it receives patients from the entire division, as well as from neighbouring states. Around 25 patients visit the cancer OPD daily, including 1-2 new patients every day, meaning about 700 patients visit the hospital every month. On average, there are about 300 active cancer cases in the district.
Dr Charan Singh said the emerging pattern of cancer in Bharatpur district is similar to that of the rest of the country. The most common cases are oral and throat cancer, followed by lung cancer. Breast and cervical cancer cases are relatively more prevalent among women. Oral, throat, esophageal, and lung cancers are directly linked to tobacco and smoking. Most patients have been found to consume gutka, beedis, or cigarettes in some form.
He clarified that the risk of cancer increases manifold in people who have used tobacco or smoked for a long time. There also are some patients who have not used tobacco, but their number is very small. Other causes of cancer include genetic factors, environmental influences, lifestyle, and diet, but the risk is highest among tobacco users.
Lack of awareness about early symptoms of cancer in rural areas is also a major problem. Dr Singh said people often consider ulcers, lumps, or swelling in the mouth or throat as minor issues, and resort to home remedies. By the time the pain intensifies or the lump grows larger, the disease has reached an advanced stage, making treatment more complex. It is crucial to consult a cancer specialist as soon as such symptoms appear.
Most Patients Between 40-60 Years Of Age
The majority of cancer patients here are in the 40-60 age group. Dr Singh said it typically takes 15-20 years after tobacco use for cancer to develop in the user. However, in recent years, some cases of cancer have been reported in young people, aged 18-22, who consume excessive amounts of gutkha (chewing tobacco), which is extremely worrying.
Dr Singh said RBM Hospital offers several essential facilities for cancer patients, including CT scans, biopsies, blood tests, cancer markers, and hormone tests. The hospital's cancer unit provides chemotherapy to 10-12 patients daily. With the addition of ENT, neurosurgery, and other super-specialty doctors, many surgeries are now possible at the hospital. But patients requiring radiation therapy or complex surgeries are still referred to SMS Hospital, Jaipur.
Cancer Is Curable
Dr Singh added that due to rapid advancements in medical science, cancer is no longer considered incurable. With timely treatment using modern techniques such as radiotherapy, surgery, chemotherapy and proton therapy, patients are recovering completely. He cites the example of Krishna, a resident of Kama, who was diagnosed with oral cancer. Three to four months ago, after discovering the disease, he went to AIIMS Jodhpur, where he was advised to undergo surgery. He then came to RBM Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment and chemotherapy. The patient says he feels much better after the treatment.
