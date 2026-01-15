ETV Bharat / bharat

‘War Strategies Depend On Time, Terrain And Technology’, Says Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams

Retired military officers speak about modern warfare and leadership during a themed session at the New Delhi World Book Fair. ( ETV Bharat )

By Shashikala Singh

New Delhi: The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair will continue until January 18. This year’s theme is “Indian Military History – Bravery and Wisdom @75”, dedicated to the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces. The fair highlights important moments, achievements and stories related to India’s defence forces.

As part of the broader theme, the fair featured a special session on the 1999 Kargil War, which included Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams and Air Marshal (Retd) Krishna Kumar Nauhwar. Both veterans shared their personal experiences and insights from the conflict, offering a deeper understanding of the military's role.

‘War Strategies Depend On Time, Terrain And Technology’

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams spoke about several key aspects of warfare. He said that strategies in any war are shaped by background conditions, including the type of conflict, the environment and the technology available at the time.

He pointed out that it has been 26 years since the Kargil War, and a lot has changed since then. He retired from the Army 20 years ago, and technology has advanced significantly since then.

However, he stressed that behind every machine and technology is a human being, whose psychological strength is crucial. He said soldiers must also know how to use defence equipment appropriately based on the weather and terrain.

He also noted that the leadership and circumstances during the Kargil War were unique, though the values and spirit of the troops and officers remain the same.

Role Of Morale, Air Force And Modern Warfare

Brigadier Williams said that every soldier who fought in Kargil, and even those who could not reach the battlefield, received immense moral support, which helped them achieve several successes.

He compared the situation to the Siachen operations, where battles were often fought in small units, with strong support from the Indian Air Force. The precision of air strikes played a crucial role, he added.

Brigadier said that today, warfare has evolved with the use of drones, allowing forces to strike enemies remotely. However, clear planning and strategic thinking remain essential.