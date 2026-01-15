‘War Strategies Depend On Time, Terrain And Technology’, Says Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams
New Delhi World Book Fair hosts veterans who discussed Kargil, technology, leadership, morale, drones and lessons shaping India’s modern military thinking.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 5:37 PM IST|
Updated : January 15, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
By Shashikala Singh
New Delhi: The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair will continue until January 18. This year’s theme is “Indian Military History – Bravery and Wisdom @75”, dedicated to the contributions of the Indian Armed Forces. The fair highlights important moments, achievements and stories related to India’s defence forces.
As part of the broader theme, the fair featured a special session on the 1999 Kargil War, which included Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams and Air Marshal (Retd) Krishna Kumar Nauhwar. Both veterans shared their personal experiences and insights from the conflict, offering a deeper understanding of the military's role.
‘War Strategies Depend On Time, Terrain And Technology’
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Brigadier (Retd) Rajiv Williams spoke about several key aspects of warfare. He said that strategies in any war are shaped by background conditions, including the type of conflict, the environment and the technology available at the time.
He pointed out that it has been 26 years since the Kargil War, and a lot has changed since then. He retired from the Army 20 years ago, and technology has advanced significantly since then.
However, he stressed that behind every machine and technology is a human being, whose psychological strength is crucial. He said soldiers must also know how to use defence equipment appropriately based on the weather and terrain.
He also noted that the leadership and circumstances during the Kargil War were unique, though the values and spirit of the troops and officers remain the same.
Role Of Morale, Air Force And Modern Warfare
Brigadier Williams said that every soldier who fought in Kargil, and even those who could not reach the battlefield, received immense moral support, which helped them achieve several successes.
He compared the situation to the Siachen operations, where battles were often fought in small units, with strong support from the Indian Air Force. The precision of air strikes played a crucial role, he added.
Brigadier said that today, warfare has evolved with the use of drones, allowing forces to strike enemies remotely. However, clear planning and strategic thinking remain essential.
Why Kargil Happened?
Brigadier Williams said that Kargil is a war no Indian citizen can ever forget. Explaining its roots, he said that after the 1971 war, India’s victory and the creation of Bangladesh altered the regional balance.
He added that the Kargil conflict was partly driven by Pakistan’s desire for revenge. He also mentioned that General Zia-ul-Haq had conceptualised Operation Topac in the 1980s, which Pervez Musharraf later pursued but ultimately failed.
Views On Operation Sindoor
Referring to India’s recent military success in Operation Sindoor, he said that a true war victory is one that remains etched in public memory for decades.
He noted that Operation Sindoor should not be termed a full-fledged war, as the Pakistani positions destroyed by the Indian Army were reportedly rebuilt within a year. This, he said, has prompted criticism that the operation was not fully executed.
Brigadier Williams’ Books On War and Strategy
Brigadier (Retd) Williams also spoke about his books, explaining how each one draws on his military experiences. His first book, “The Long Road to Siachen: Question Why?”, explores the historical background, strategic importance, and sacrifices of the Indian Army in the Kashmir and Siachen regions, drawing on insights from his service.
The book explains why India claims the Siachen Glacier, highlighting the harsh terrain, the soldiers’ indomitable courage, and the geopolitical dimensions from the era of the “Great Game” to the present day.
From Military Life To Corporate Social Responsibility
His second book, “Valour and Value Line: From Military Experience to Corporate Social Responsibility”, reflects his journey after retiring from the Army.
In it, he connects his military experiences with his work in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Rajiv Williams retired from the Indian Army at the rank of Brigadier and is now actively engaged in the corporate sector. He remains associated with various thinkers and policy circles.
Also Read: