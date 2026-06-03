ETV Bharat / bharat

World Bicycle Day: Gwalior Tries To Find New Use For 500 Smart Bikes After Public Rental Service Collapses

Gwalior: The Gwalior Smart City Development Corporation Limited (GSCDCL) is trying to find an alternative use for the 500 smart bicycles purchased for a public rental service, after residents showed no interest in the rental service.

Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priy disclosed that at a recent meeting of the Smart City Board of Directors it was decided to provide these smart bicycles for use in closed campuses in the city such as universities, colleges, the Gwalior Fort, the Border Security Force (BSF) campus and other such places. Four institutions have expressed their interest in this matter and it has been decided to provide 200 smart bicycles to these campuses.

Public Rental Service Launched In 2018

Gwalior launched a smart public bicycle service in 2018, where bicycles could be rented for a small fee. The goal was to encourage more people to use these smart bicycles that were not only affordable, but also non-polluting. The Gwalior Municipal Corporation spent around Rs 200 crore on this service and purchased 500 smart bicycles, besides building public bicycle stands at various locations with 10 smart bicycles parked at each of these. Separate cycle tracks were also built along the main roads to ensure that the cyclists don't encounter traffic.

Bicycles with Global Positioning System (GPS) and internet-based connectivity were available for rent, allowing people to seamlessly ride from one place to another and leave them at any nearby public bicycle stand. A complete mobile based system was developed to operate these bicycles. Using an application, one could access the nearest bicycle, scan the QR code or smart card, unlock the bicycle and use it. Later, one could lock the bicycle at a nearby stand and end the ride. This was a convenient solution with no threat of theft. But the project turned out to be a colossal failure, as people showed no interest in the service.

Why The Service Failed To Take Off

Today, none of the smart bicycles are visible on the cycle tracks, while the public bicycle stands are deserted. The scheme itself was discontinued three years ago. While there are various reasons for the closure of the service, the most common is the people's disregard for, or lack of interest in, this convenient mode of transport.