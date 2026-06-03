World Bicycle Day: Gwalior Tries To Find New Use For 500 Smart Bikes After Public Rental Service Collapses
The Rs 200 crore project collapsed as public did not take interest and the bicycles had to be dumped in a warehouse.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Gwalior: The Gwalior Smart City Development Corporation Limited (GSCDCL) is trying to find an alternative use for the 500 smart bicycles purchased for a public rental service, after residents showed no interest in the rental service.
Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priy disclosed that at a recent meeting of the Smart City Board of Directors it was decided to provide these smart bicycles for use in closed campuses in the city such as universities, colleges, the Gwalior Fort, the Border Security Force (BSF) campus and other such places. Four institutions have expressed their interest in this matter and it has been decided to provide 200 smart bicycles to these campuses.
Public Rental Service Launched In 2018
Gwalior launched a smart public bicycle service in 2018, where bicycles could be rented for a small fee. The goal was to encourage more people to use these smart bicycles that were not only affordable, but also non-polluting. The Gwalior Municipal Corporation spent around Rs 200 crore on this service and purchased 500 smart bicycles, besides building public bicycle stands at various locations with 10 smart bicycles parked at each of these. Separate cycle tracks were also built along the main roads to ensure that the cyclists don't encounter traffic.
Bicycles with Global Positioning System (GPS) and internet-based connectivity were available for rent, allowing people to seamlessly ride from one place to another and leave them at any nearby public bicycle stand. A complete mobile based system was developed to operate these bicycles. Using an application, one could access the nearest bicycle, scan the QR code or smart card, unlock the bicycle and use it. Later, one could lock the bicycle at a nearby stand and end the ride. This was a convenient solution with no threat of theft. But the project turned out to be a colossal failure, as people showed no interest in the service.
Why The Service Failed To Take Off
Today, none of the smart bicycles are visible on the cycle tracks, while the public bicycle stands are deserted. The scheme itself was discontinued three years ago. While there are various reasons for the closure of the service, the most common is the people's disregard for, or lack of interest in, this convenient mode of transport.
In the first two years, some people used these smart bicycles as a hobby as they offered a ride for just Rs 5 for about an hour. Some even used them for an hour each morning and evening for fitness purposes. But this interest waned and eventually the smart bicycles were left abandoned in their stands.
In about three years, these 500 smart bicycles were reduced to scrap due to the wearing down on account of the weather and lack of maintenance. In 2023, they were removed and stored in a warehouse where they continue to lie.
Municipal Commissioner Sangh Priy told ETV Bharat, "This was a great project which ran for 3-4 years. But then, due to the terrain, heat and dust, the people reduced their use and later discontinued it altogether. The vendor who was assigned the job also left three years ago.”
What To Do With The Bicycle Stands
He added that a case is on against the vendor, whose departure significantly impacted the public bicycle sharing system. The bicycles stored in the stands were also deteriorating due to the weather and lack of maintenance. Hence, they were moved to a warehouse.
There was a move a year ago to convert the bicycles into e-cycles, but it was a non-starter. Even now, the authorities are faced with another big question, pertaining to the future of the bicycle stands that were built for these smart bicycles.
Sangh Priy said the stands are currently being used for advertising purposes. He said that the stands will be converted into e-bus stands once the Pradhan Mantri e-Bus Sewa is launched in the city.
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