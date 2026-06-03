World Bicycle Day 2026: At 60 ‘Iron Lady of Rajasthan’ Renu Singhi Cycles Her Way Into India’s Endurance History
She has conquered it all - mountains, deserts and eight countries, becoming one of India’s endurance cyclists. Jaswant Singh meets Renu Singhi to know more.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 1:03 PM IST
Jaipur: For many, 60 years is the age when they slow down while some even take retirement from active life. But Jaipur’s Renu Singhi chose to sever ties with comfort and quiet - opting to measure life in kilometres, climbs, crashes, comebacks and extraordinary grit.
Today, she proudly wears on her sleeve the rare achievement of completing 1,50,000 kilometres across India and abroad. Leaving tyre marks on mountains, deserts, forests, brutal terrains and some of Europe’s toughest endurance routes, she has achieved a position of being counted among India’s prominent women endurance cyclists.
But her story is not about the beaten tracks. Her story is about the tryst with cycling that began for her at the age of 51.
Renu did not grow up as an athlete, nor did she train professionally as a child. She rode the cycle with the sole objective of keeping fit.
“In October 2016, I went to buy a bicycle for my son. I bought one for me which can help me go to places. But for eight days, the bicycle remained untouched at home. Some days later, my son made a remark, “Has your enthusiasm already faded?” and that was when I decided to begin the journey,” recalls Renu.
After a few days on the road, even before she realised, she had developed a love for cycling and it slowly became an obsession. Until then she had no clue what competitive endurance cycling is all about.
One fine day, a month after buying the bicycle, she entered a mountain biking competition in the Thar region and surprised everyone by finishing second. That unexpected success opened the door to a world she had never imagined. “In 2016, I participated in a 200-kilometre Brevet Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) ride, considered one of the toughest long-distance cycling formats. And I completed it in 11 hours,” informs the rider.
The achievement motivated her to practice for endurance cycling. She began testing her limits repeatedly, increasing distances and chasing tougher goals. During 2017 and 2018, she worked towards becoming a Super Randonneur, one of endurance cycling’s most demanding benchmarks.
“The challenge requires riders to complete 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km rides within strict time limits. I completed it all ahead of time,” says she, adding that she went on to complete multiple Super Randonneur sets.
She achieved the feat at a time when no male or female cyclist from Rajasthan had been able to do it. The cycling community gave her a new identity - “Iron Lady of Rajasthan.” But for Renu, it was the beginning of a journey and she had miles to cover.
In 2019, years of discipline earned her a place in one of the world’s most prestigious endurance cycling events - Paris-Brest-Paris (PBP) in France. The race stretches nearly 1,200 kilometres and pushes riders to physical and mental extremes.
Ten participants from Rajasthan qualified. Only two were women. Cyclists are expected to complete the challenge within a demanding time limit. Despite harsh conditions, Renu finished the race within the prescribed time and became the first Indian woman to do so. “It became one of the defining achievements of my cycling career,” she says proudly.
The momentum carried her further. “In 2022, driven by the same hunger for challenge, I entered another legendary endurance test - London-Edinburgh-London (LEL), widely regarded among the world’s toughest cycling events. The route covers around 1,550 kilometres and demands riders conquer more than 15,000 metres of elevation,” says Renu.
Participants get 128 hours. Renu completed it in 124 hours and 32 minutes, nearly four hours ahead of schedule. With that, she became the first Indian woman cyclist to achieve the feat. Five days of continuous riding, sleep deprivation, unpredictable weather and punishing climbs can break even seasoned athletes. Renu endured them all.
But in 2023 two devastating accidents broke her zeal for sometime. On February 18, she met with an accident in which she had 25 stitches on her face, six broken teeth, fractures in her head and arm and multiple injuries across her body.
After nearly two months of recovery, she returned to cycling. But tragedy struck again. On May 2, while cycling in Jodhpur, she was hit by a motorbike rider. Once again, she suffered serious injuries and needed another six weeks of recovery.
But she was back on the roads soon. In 2024, she took on one of her most demanding international missions yet - the North Cape campaign. The route stretched from Italy to Norway.
“I covered nearly 4,200 kilometres, crossed eight countries and climbed more than 40,000 metres of elevation. The challenge carried a 21-day deadline. I completed it in just 18 days, becoming the first Indian woman to do so,” she mentions, also highlighting the fact that there were nights when she could not find a hotel and had to sleep on the roadsides.
In 2025, she participated in international BRM events in Singapore and Malaysia, adding yet another chapter to her endurance resume.
“I have covered almost all parts of India cycling - from east to west and north to south, though some parts in the middle have remained unfinished,” she informs. Renu balances cycling with professional and family responsibilities.
For her, fitness is not only about physical health. It is also about mental strength. “Pedaling is meditation for me. If you sit at home, many thoughts would crowd your mind. But once you are hitting the road, you concentrate on cycling and that is meditation for me,” she explains.
With years of cycling experience across countries, Renu believes India still has a long way to go on road safety. She says people in Europe and other developed countries follow traffic rules seriously. Dedicated cycling tracks reduce accidents significantly.
“If India wants to build a stronger cycling culture, I believe, safer cycling lanes, better traffic management and greater awareness are essential,” Renu states.
On World Bicycle Day, Renu Singhi’s story is an inspiration for those who feel life ends at 60. “What do we do at home? Talk, eat or watch television. It is better to do something for fitness. I had some knee issues bothering me, but after cycling it's all gone,” she says with conviction.
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