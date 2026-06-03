ETV Bharat / bharat

World Bicycle Day 2026: At 60 ‘Iron Lady of Rajasthan’ Renu Singhi Cycles Her Way Into India’s Endurance History

Jaipur: For many, 60 years is the age when they slow down while some even take retirement from active life. But Jaipur’s Renu Singhi chose to sever ties with comfort and quiet - opting to measure life in kilometres, climbs, crashes, comebacks and extraordinary grit.

Today, she proudly wears on her sleeve the rare achievement of completing 1,50,000 kilometres across India and abroad. Leaving tyre marks on mountains, deserts, forests, brutal terrains and some of Europe’s toughest endurance routes, she has achieved a position of being counted among India’s prominent women endurance cyclists.

Renu Singhi (ETV Bharat)

But her story is not about the beaten tracks. Her story is about the tryst with cycling that began for her at the age of 51.

Renu did not grow up as an athlete, nor did she train professionally as a child. She rode the cycle with the sole objective of keeping fit.

“In October 2016, I went to buy a bicycle for my son. I bought one for me which can help me go to places. But for eight days, the bicycle remained untouched at home. Some days later, my son made a remark, “Has your enthusiasm already faded?” and that was when I decided to begin the journey,” recalls Renu.

After a few days on the road, even before she realised, she had developed a love for cycling and it slowly became an obsession. Until then she had no clue what competitive endurance cycling is all about.

One fine day, a month after buying the bicycle, she entered a mountain biking competition in the Thar region and surprised everyone by finishing second. That unexpected success opened the door to a world she had never imagined. “In 2016, I participated in a 200-kilometre Brevet Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRM) ride, considered one of the toughest long-distance cycling formats. And I completed it in 11 hours,” informs the rider.

Renu Singhi (ETV Bharat)

The achievement motivated her to practice for endurance cycling. She began testing her limits repeatedly, increasing distances and chasing tougher goals. During 2017 and 2018, she worked towards becoming a Super Randonneur, one of endurance cycling’s most demanding benchmarks.

“The challenge requires riders to complete 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km rides within strict time limits. I completed it all ahead of time,” says she, adding that she went on to complete multiple Super Randonneur sets.

She achieved the feat at a time when no male or female cyclist from Rajasthan had been able to do it. The cycling community gave her a new identity - “Iron Lady of Rajasthan.” But for Renu, it was the beginning of a journey and she had miles to cover.