ETV Bharat / bharat

World Bank Releases USD 340 Mn For Amaravati Development, Additional USD 150 Mn Likely In Apr

Amaravati: The World Bank has released USD 340 million so far for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development, a top official from the international financial institution has said. Andhra Pradesh is likely to get another USD 150 million by the end of April, a senior state government official said.

"In April, we are getting another USD 130-150 million from both the entities (WB and ADB)." The rate of interest would be about 8 to 8.5 per cent and will keep fluctuating depending upon the international rates, the official said. The World Bank, along with the Asian Development Bank have committed USD 1,600 million (USD 800 each) for the Amaravati Capital Phase-I development.

Besides the WB and ADB, the Centre will be funding Rs 1,400 crore, out of the Rs 15,000 crore committed by it. "In terms of disbursements, the World Bank has issued USD 340 million as of April 2026. The AIUDP (Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme) is being implemented under the Program for Results framework, under which disbursements are linked to the achievement of certain results or milestones, and not according to a fixed schedule," a World Bank spokesperson told PTI.

Future fund releases are linked to the achievement of those agreed milestones. The loan has a six-year grace period and a 29-year final maturity, with repayment of the World Bank loan starting on June 15, 2031, the WB official further said.

During the first 14 months, the primary focus has been on helping the government strengthen key institutions and build the capacity required to establish Amaravati as an inclusive city that can be a growth hub for the state and create jobs for its people, the official said.

Key assessments and studies are underway that will help the Andhra Pradesh government set in place the urban governance and management systems needed to manage the new city and attract investors.