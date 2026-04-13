ETV Bharat / bharat

World Bank Approves USD 225 Million Loan For Highway Modernisation In Rajasthan

New Delhi: The World Bank on Monday said it has approved a USD 225 million loan for the highway modernisation project in Rajasthan, which will benefit more than 3 million people, improve connectivity and create jobs.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved financing for a new project to improve highway efficiency, resilience, and safety across the Indian state of Rajasthan. The project will benefit more than 3 million people and improve connectivity to stimulate job creation in economic corridors across the agriculture, industrial, mining, and tourism sectors.

Rajasthan is one of India's largest states and serves as a critical gateway connecting 40 per cent of India's markets. Although the state has had an annual growth rate of 11 per cent between 2015-16 and 2023-24, the state’s road infrastructure has not kept pace, the World Bank said in a statement.