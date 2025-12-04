ETV Bharat / bharat

Workshop On Preservation Of Manuscripts Gets Underway In Karnataka's Bengaluru

Speaking at the event, Patil said preservation of manuscripts is essential to protect India’s intellectual history. “Manuscripts hold the knowledge systems that shaped our society. We must ensure that future generations have access to them,” he said.



The workshop was supported by a comprehensive report prepared by the Government of Karnataka, detailing ongoing preservation efforts and future plans. The report highlights that Karnataka houses thousands of palm-leaf and paper manuscripts covering subjects such as medicine, mathematics, architecture, religion, and local history. Many of the manuscripts face natural decay, requiring specialized conservation techniques and long-term planning.



Institutions Across Karnataka Lead Large-Scale Digitization



The report outlines the work of major institutions involved in manuscript preservation. The Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in Mysuru, established in 1891, holds over 70,000 manuscripts and 45,000 rare books. Recent projects with the Bengaluru Mythic Society and a Chennai-based foundation have enabled the digital preservation of a large part of ORI’s collections.



The Karnataka State Archives, with its repositories in Bengaluru and Mysuru, preserves government records dating back to the early 1800s. Its conservation laboratories undertake fumigation, chemical treatment and repair of old documents. The Archives also maintain important palace records, administrative files, photographs, and maps.



Several universities and cultural institutions across the state, including Kannada University in Hampi, Karnataka State Sanskrit University, Kuvempu University, Karnatak University, the National Institute of Prakrit Studies in Shravanabelagola and others, have collected, catalogued, or digitized manuscripts in Kannada, Sanskrit, Telugu, Tamil and other languages. Some centers have documented lakhs of manuscripts under national programmes.



State Chief Secretary Dr Shalini Rajneesh said the growing interest in digital access has strengthened the state’s resolve to build a unified platform. “We are working toward a Karnataka Digital Heritage Portal that will bring manuscripts, books and archival documents together in one place,” she said.



Plans for a Unified Digital Heritage Platform



The government aims to integrate traditional conservation with modern technology. The ORI has begun work on its own website and is experimenting with digital restoration of damaged manuscripts. Plans also include creating a National Centre for the History of Indian Sciences in Mysuru, training digital archivists and adopting tools such as script-recognition software to support research.



Officials at the workshop noted that safeguarding manuscripts is not only about protecting old documents but also about ensuring accessibility. “Digital archives allow students and researchers from anywhere in the world to study our heritage,” a senior official said.



The workshop concluded with a call for greater coordination among institutions and increased public awareness on the value of manuscript preservation.