Workplace Safety For Women A ‘National Resolve’, Says Annpurna Devi At SHe-Box Conference
She said the rise in women's labour force participation from 23% to 42% indicates that India's growth story is driven by Nari Shakti.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, on Saturday said building secure, sensitive and opportunity-rich workspaces for women is essential to unlocking India’s full growth potential.
Speaking at the National Conference on Safety of Women at Workplace (SHe-Box), being organised by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, she underlined that women’s safety is not merely a policy mandate but a national priority, which is central to social stability and India’s sustained development journey.
"Safety of women at the workplace is not just a subject, but a national resolve linked to the dignity and respect of every working woman in the country. Our goal is to ensure that every workplace is safe, sensitive, and full of equal opportunities," Devi said.
She said the rise in women's labour force participation from 23 per cent to 42 per cent indicates that India's growth story is now being driven by the active contribution of 'Nari Shakti' (women power).
"With rising women’s workforce participation, building secure, sensitive and opportunity-rich workspaces is essential to unlocking India’s full growth potential," the Minister said.
The Minister said initiatives such as the Women Helpline, Fast Track Courts, Safe City Project, and 'Meri Saheli' are ensuring that women’s security translates from policy into tangible impact on the ground
The Minister stated that initiatives like the Women Helpline, Fast Track Courts, Safe City Project, and 'Meri Saheli' are making certain that the security of women is effectively implemented.
She said it is the duty of every institution to accord the highest priority to women's safety.
Mentioning that safety at the workplace is the right of every woman, Devi said," A safe and dignified work environment is the cornerstone of an empowered India".
Referring to SHe-Box, the Minister said, "SHe-Box is a powerful medium for women to securely and confidentially register complaints of sexual harassment at the workplace. This initiative is a significant step towards ensuring women's dignity, safety, and justice."
Notably, the Ministry of Women and Child Development launched the SHe-Box portal on August 29, 2024. This secure, user-friendly, and multilingual single-window platform ensures strict confidentiality, enabling users to file complaints online, which are automatically forwarded to the relevant Internal or Local Committee. Additionally, it provides real-time tracking to improve transparency and accountability, thereby assisting stakeholders in the effective implementation of the POSH Act.
"Together, let’s build a world where every woman can lead a life without fear," she appealed.
During the conference, the Minister launched the SHe-Box logo, the PoSH Voluntary Compliance Checklist, the integration of SHe-Box with the Mission Shakti App and the Karmayogi Bharat PoSH Training Link on the SHe-Box portal. She also administered the National Workplace Safety Pledge, reinforcing the collective commitment to ensuring safe and dignified workplaces for women across the country.
The conference reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensure the creation of safe, dignified and harassment-free workplaces for all women across sectors and to strengthen the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It brought together key stakeholders to deliberate on strengthening mechanisms under the Act.