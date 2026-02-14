ETV Bharat / bharat

Workplace Safety For Women A ‘National Resolve’, Says Annpurna Devi At SHe-Box Conference

Minister for Women And Child Development, Annapurna Devi, speaking at the National Conference on Safety of Women at Workplace. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, on Saturday said building secure, sensitive and opportunity-rich workspaces for women is essential to unlocking India’s full growth potential.

Speaking at the National Conference on Safety of Women at Workplace (SHe-Box), being organised by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, she underlined that women’s safety is not merely a policy mandate but a national priority, which is central to social stability and India’s sustained development journey.

"Safety of women at the workplace is not just a subject, but a national resolve linked to the dignity and respect of every working woman in the country. Our goal is to ensure that every workplace is safe, sensitive, and full of equal opportunities," Devi said.

She said the rise in women's labour force participation from 23 per cent to 42 per cent indicates that India's growth story is now being driven by the active contribution of 'Nari Shakti' (women power).

"With rising women’s workforce participation, building secure, sensitive and opportunity-rich workspaces is essential to unlocking India’s full growth potential," the Minister said.

The Minister said initiatives such as the Women Helpline, Fast Track Courts, Safe City Project, and 'Meri Saheli' are ensuring that women’s security translates from policy into tangible impact on the ground

