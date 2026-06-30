ETV Bharat / bharat

Working Through The Heat: How Extreme Temperatures Are Taking A Toll On Women in India's Informal Sector

Heeramani said she cannot take rest as tea stall is the only source of income ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Jayanti, a construction labourer, spends eight to twelve hours every day under the scorching sun at a construction site. Carrying heavy loads is part of her daily routine. The extreme heat in Delhi leaves her with rashes, dehydration, and dizziness. Yet she cannot afford to stop. Missing a day’s work means losing the ₹500 she earns each day.

"Working in the heat makes my body so weak and causes a lot of body pain, but I can't stop my work as this is the only work that helps us survive," she said. Her husband, Brijesh Kumar who works with her, said that during pregnancy she continued to work. She often became dehydrated and sometimes fainted, but still she continues because "our job is not like others; we don’t get leave, we work even on Sundays".

Jayanti is not alone. Women working in the informal sector - including construction workers, street vendors, and sanitation workers - bear the brunt of extreme heat, often working for hours in temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared several heatwave days across northern India during the summer of 2026, with temperatures rising in Delhi, with temperatures touching 45°C in several areas.

Millions At Risk

According to the Economic Survey 2025-2026, the government e-shram portal has registered more than 31 crore unorganised workers, with women accounting for over 54% of registrations. From construction sites to streets and farms, many of these women work outdoors, making them among the most vulnerable to extreme heat.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) classifies heat as a major occupational hazard. Heat stress can worsen pre-existing conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and asthma, and extreme heatwaves (45°C) pose life-threatening risks

How Deadly Are India’s Heat Waves

An official release said a study by the University of Oxford, published in Nature Sustainability, estimates that the share of the global population exposed to extreme heat could rise from 23% in 2010 to 41% by 2050. Around 3.79 billion people are projected to face extreme heat by mid-century, particularly in South Asia. The increase is attributed to global warming driven by continued greenhouse gas emissions, with impacts expected to intensify as global temperatures approach or exceed 1.5 to 2°C above pre-industrial levels

Researchers estimated heat-related mortality using data from 10 Indian cities. A single day of extreme heat could result in approximately 3,400 excess deaths nationwide. A severe five-day heatwave may cause nearly 30,000 additional deaths. These are conservative estimates; actual mortality may be higher.

Hidden Health Risks Of Heat

Diksha, an MBBS intern at ACS Medical College and Hospital, said that for women working outdoors, heat is more than just an uncomfortable part of the job. She said prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures and the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can have serious health consequences.

She explained the first sign often appears on the skin. Many women develop painful heat rashes as sweat ducts become blocked. Long hours under direct sunlight can also damage the skin, increasing the risk of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma.

Lack Of Awareness Adds To The Danger

She said that the biggest concern is that many women are unaware of the consequences and avoid drinking enough water because of uncleaned toilets at worksites, increasing the risk of urinary tract infections and kidney stones. She added the risks are even higher for pregnant women as they are more vulnerable to extreme heat. Long hours in the sun can cause dehydration, which can reduce blood flow to the baby. Doctors also warned that prolonged heat exposure may increase the risk of premature birth and low birth weight.

Simple Steps Can Save Lives

She also stressed that individual efforts alone are not enough. Governments, employers and NGOs must work together to create shaded rest areas, ensure access to drinking water and ORS, adjust work schedules to avoid peak afternoon heat, and include heat protection in occupational health programmes. Awareness campaigns and subsidised sunscreen for high-risk workers can further strengthen protection.

As climate change makes heatwaves more frequent and intense, experts warn that protecting women outdoor workers is no longer just a health issue it is a matter of workplace safety, dignity and climate resilience.

Smoke And humidity

Ansari Khatoon, who cooks on a traditional kutcha chulha, said rising LPG prices may force her to shift to a chulha. "I live with my husband in a small room, and cook in the open areas as we don’t have space for a kitchen. The smoke from the chulha and the direct sunlight are making my health worse. I’m suffering from respiratory issues and headaches," Ansari added.

No Rest Despite Poor Health

Heeramani, who runs a tea stall, said: "I am getting old, and the doctor advised me to take a rest, but I can't do it because this is the source of our income. I get a headache from sitting in the scorching sun. I don’t earn much as people don’t come to drink tea in this extreme heat, so my earnings are affected. But I still chose to open the stall as it’s my work, and I have to sit in the heat all day."