‘Worked With Welfare Associations’: When Nithya Raman Roamed Chennai Streets And Won Hearts
Rama Rao, who worked with her, says she possessed expertise in areas such as road construction and the removal of obstructions from footpaths.
Published : November 7, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Chennai: Chennai streets became stepping stones to the political career of Nithya Raman, the first Indian-American and South Asian mayor of Los Angeles, who will assume office on December 14, 2026. Her down-to-earth and data-driven approach still resonates with Rama Rao, who worked with her during her stay in the Tamil Nadu capital.
"After arriving in Chennai in 2010, she worked extensively with various welfare associations in the Nanganallur area. She possessed expertise in areas such as road construction, the removal of obstructions from footpaths, and the design of designated spaces for street vendors in accordance with Supreme Court rulings," said Rao, who serves as an advisor to the Federation of Nanganallur Welfare Associations and as secretary of the Senior Citizens' Forum.
In 2010, with a degree from Harvard and a master’s in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she did what few Ivy League graduates do: she moved back. Between 2010 and 2013, Chennai became her living laboratory.
"Our collaboration involved organising community forums, mapping local traffic issues, and collecting data on public transport, pedestrian safety, and civic infrastructure gaps to present actionable data to the Chennai Traffic Police and municipal corporations," Rao said.
According to Rao, several training workshops were conducted in collaboration with her. She was a strong advocate for prioritising public health in India, with a specific focus on the maintenance of public restrooms; she would personally visit and inspect these facilities to identify existing issues. She also proposed housing projects designed to provide compact, efficient living spaces for residents of slum areas.
"Furthermore, she offered numerous recommendations to the government regarding underground drainage and sewage management. She also gave a serious thought to solid waste management and the prevention of pollution in the 51 canals across Tamil Nadu," he said.
She, Rao said, advocated for the implementation of a 'Kumta' (integrated transport) system in Chennai — similar to models used abroad — which would allow commuters to use a single ticket for various modes of transport, including trains, buses, ferries and flights. She also emphasised the importance of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.
Raman, who was born in Thrissur, Keralam, to a Tamil Brahmin family that emigrated to the United States, headed Transparent Chennai, a project under the Centre for Development Finance. It was not a sterile think-tank. She and her team walked the city’s streets with GPS devices and notebooks, doing the unglamorous groundwork of grassroots governance.
Under her leadership, Transparent Chennai launched the public sanitation and toilet mapping project. She went into slum resettlement colonies and mapped public toilets by hand, exposing the gap between government claims and reality. She also built data registries of Chennai’s informal waste pickers and recyclers, and lobbied the state government to recognise their trade and include them in municipal planning.
When the state began aggressive slum evictions along Chennai’s waterways, including the Cooum, Raman stood with the urban poor.
A resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar recalled that she was then an urban planner and activist keen to understand traffic problems and talk to locals. “We didn’t know then that she would become a politician and mayor one day,” he said.
“She taught us that data could be weaponised,” recalled a former civic volunteer from those early days. “She showed us that when ordinary citizens have empirical evidence, local governments can no longer ignore them.”
Raman, who moved to Louisiana at the age of six and obtained American citizenship at 22, also learned Bharatanatyam under Ambika Buch, a retired senior professor from Kalakshetra. Her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, a US television comedy writer whose credits include 30 Rock and Modern Family, hails from Tamil Nadu.
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