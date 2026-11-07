ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Worked With Welfare Associations’: When Nithya Raman Roamed Chennai Streets And Won Hearts

File photo of Nithya Raman ( AP )

Chennai: Chennai streets became stepping stones to the political career of Nithya Raman, the first Indian-American and South Asian mayor of Los Angeles, who will assume office on December 14, 2026. Her down-to-earth and data-driven approach still resonates with Rama Rao, who worked with her during her stay in the Tamil Nadu capital.

"After arriving in Chennai in 2010, she worked extensively with various welfare associations in the Nanganallur area. She possessed expertise in areas such as road construction, the removal of obstructions from footpaths, and the design of designated spaces for street vendors in accordance with Supreme Court rulings," said Rao, who serves as an advisor to the Federation of Nanganallur Welfare Associations and as secretary of the Senior Citizens' Forum.

In 2010, with a degree from Harvard and a master’s in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she did what few Ivy League graduates do: she moved back. Between 2010 and 2013, Chennai became her living laboratory. Rama Rao (ETV Bharat) "Our collaboration involved organising community forums, mapping local traffic issues, and collecting data on public transport, pedestrian safety, and civic infrastructure gaps to present actionable data to the Chennai Traffic Police and municipal corporations," Rao said. According to Rao, several training workshops were conducted in collaboration with her. She was a strong advocate for prioritising public health in India, with a specific focus on the maintenance of public restrooms; she would personally visit and inspect these facilities to identify existing issues. She also proposed housing projects designed to provide compact, efficient living spaces for residents of slum areas. "Furthermore, she offered numerous recommendations to the government regarding underground drainage and sewage management. She also gave a serious thought to solid waste management and the prevention of pollution in the 51 canals across Tamil Nadu," he said. She, Rao said, advocated for the implementation of a 'Kumta' (integrated transport) system in Chennai — similar to models used abroad — which would allow commuters to use a single ticket for various modes of transport, including trains, buses, ferries and flights. She also emphasised the importance of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.