'Vigorous, Systematic Work On Uncrewed Gaganyaan Mission In Full Swing': ISRO chief Narayanan
The ISRO chief said a substantial amount of development work for Gaganyaan had already been completed, including the development of safety systems.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 8:47 AM IST
Sriharikota: ISRO chief V Narayanan on Friday said that "vigorous, systematic work" is on for the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission during this calendar year.
The launch of the earth observation satellite (GSLV-F17/EOS-05) is the first success for ISRO during this financial year, Narayanan said, adding, "reward for hard work is more work." Accordingly, the ISRO team, along with industries and other organisations, is working on the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.
“Gaganyaan is a technology-intensive mission. The vehicle is human-rated. We are getting ready for this mission. A lot of development work we have completed, including safety system development,” he said.
The ISRO chief said a substantial amount of development work for Gaganyaan had already been completed, including the development of safety systems. He added that preparations for the human spaceflight mission were progressing.
Narayanan also provided an update on the upcoming launch infrastructure at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. He said the launch pad there is expected to be ready by March next year and that work is progressing according to the targeted plan.
“The launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam will be ready by March next year. Everything is going as per the targeted plan,” he said.
In his address following the successful launch of EOS-05, he said that activities were underway very "vigorously and systematically" for the uncrewed mission launch during this calendar year.
Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership, Narayanan said that six more launches, including the navigation satellite NVS-03, are targeted for this financial year. Later, addressing a press conference, the ISRO chief said the earth observation satellite's operational lifetime is nine years and dismissed speculations that it was a "spy satellite."
Highlighting the broader growth of India’s space sector, Narayanan said the focus should not be limited to the growth of ISRO but should also include the expansion of the country’s overall space ecosystem.
“What is required is not just ISRO’s growth but the growth of the space ecosystem in our country,” he said. He noted that around 440 startup companies are currently working in the space sector, contributing to the expansion of the industry and providing employment opportunities.
Also Read: