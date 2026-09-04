ETV Bharat / bharat

'Vigorous, Systematic Work On Uncrewed Gaganyaan Mission In Full Swing': ISRO chief Narayanan

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan addresses a press conference after the successful launch of a GSLV-F17 rocket carrying EOS-05 satellite, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. ( PTI )

Sriharikota: ISRO chief V Narayanan on Friday said that "vigorous, systematic work" is on for the launch of the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission during this calendar year.

The launch of the earth observation satellite (GSLV-F17/EOS-05) is the first success for ISRO during this financial year, Narayanan said, adding, "reward for hard work is more work." Accordingly, the ISRO team, along with industries and other organisations, is working on the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission.

“Gaganyaan is a technology-intensive mission. The vehicle is human-rated. We are getting ready for this mission. A lot of development work we have completed, including safety system development,” he said.

The ISRO chief said a substantial amount of development work for Gaganyaan had already been completed, including the development of safety systems. He added that preparations for the human spaceflight mission were progressing.

Narayanan also provided an update on the upcoming launch infrastructure at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. He said the launch pad there is expected to be ready by March next year and that work is progressing according to the targeted plan.

“The launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam will be ready by March next year. Everything is going as per the targeted plan,” he said.