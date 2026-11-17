ETV Bharat / bharat

Work On Shinkula Tunnel Between Lahaul In Himachal & Zanskar In Ladakh Continues In Biting Cold

Winter Temperatures Dip To Very Low ( ETV Bharat )

Kullu: Despite the biting cold, work on Shinkula Tunnel continues uninterrupted. This is an under-construction 4.1 km long twin-tube highway tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity between the Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh and the Zanskar Valley in Ladakh. With the temperatures touching -10°C and oxygen levels keeping low, engineers and workers continue to brave icy winds to keep the work going on the project.

This tunnel is being built at an altitude of 16,580 ft above sea level on the border of Lahaul-Spiti and Ladakh. The project is to be executed at a cost of around Rs 1,500 crore. It is of strategic importance and will also promote tourism in the region as access from Manali to Leh and Kargil will be easy throughout the year.

Low Oxygen, Dipping Temperatures Sources disclosed that this tunnel is being constructed in the Zanskar Range of Ladakh beneath the Shinkula Pass. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has entrusted Dhariwal Buildtech Limited with the responsibility of executing the task of constructing this tunnel. Vikram, who is overlooking the construction, disclosed, “Temperatures here drop to -10°C after October. Due to low oxygen levels and high-altitude sickness, workers are unable to work continuously for long periods. Therefore, they have been deployed in different shifts to ensure that construction work is completed on schedule.” Alternative Shorter Route Sources disclosed that the Shinkula Tunnel will provide an alternative route to reach Leh via Manali-Darcha-Padum-Nimmu. This will reduce the time taken by the Army convoys to reach the borders with Pakistan and China from the present 17 hours from Manali to Leh via Sarchu to around 10 hours. It will also make it easier to transport heavy machinery and essential supplies to Kargil, Siachen and the Line of Control (LoC). It is learnt that the construction of this tunnel is expected to reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by approximately 100 km. Currently, the Sarchu section of the Manali-Leh route remains closed for six to seven months a year due to heavy snowfall. This route passes through high passes, making travel difficult during winter. After the completion of the Shinkula Tunnel, travel on the Manali-Shinkula-Padum-Nimmu route will be possible round the year. This will also connect the Zanskar Valley with Lahaul and Ladakh for 12 months.