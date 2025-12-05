ETV Bharat / bharat

Work on 'Kavach' going on at fast pace, should have been done in 1980s, 1990s: Vaishnaw

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that work on the automatic train protection system, which should have been done during the 1980s or 1990s, is being carried out now at a fast pace and is giving good results.

Replying to supplementaries during the question hour, the minister said what the entire world has installed long back, India is doing it now as previous governments did not carry out the same earlier.

"This is a very complex system. It has to be designed for each and every section of the train. Our team is working day and night to make sure that this thing, which should have been installed in the 1990s or in the 1980s, is being done from 2014 onwards.

"Something which the rest of the world has done way back, that work has now been taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he took the responsibility of the country. Since then the development work has started," the minister told the Upper House. He said this is called the automatic train protection system.