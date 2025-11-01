ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Won’t Pass An Order Straining India-Russia Ties’, SC In Child Custody Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is not inclined to pass any order which could strain the relationship between India and Russia, and added that it is not convinced of the efforts in tracing a Russian woman, who fled to Moscow with her child in the shadow of a bruising custody battle with her estranged Indian husband.

The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench acknowledged the diplomatic challenge for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in Delhi to find a resolution of the issue. The bench stressed that proper coordination could offer a solution to resolve the matter, and steps should be taken to restore the child to the custody of the top court.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that MEA is coordinating with the Delhi Police. The bench was informed that efforts were being made for further probe into other involved persons, including Nepali citizens, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) channel with Nepal.

The bench told Bhati, "We don't want to pass any order which may hurt the relationship between India and Russia, but it is also a matter where a child is involved. We can only hope the child is well and healthy as he is with the mother. Hope it is not the case of human trafficking...”.

The bench observed that in a report of the MEA, it has been pointed out that the embassy had already reached out to the office of the Prosecutor General for assistance and cooperation on the basis of principles of mutuality and comity.

The bench noted that on October 17, 2025, fresh requests under the MLAT were issued through the Indian embassy at Moscow to the office of the Prosecutor General of Russia.

The bench had noted the complicity of Russian embassy officials in helping the Russian woman to flee the country with the child via Nepal and Sharjah in the UAE.

The bench said Delhi Police sent notices to the Russian authorities for further information, but it has not yielded any tangible results.

The woman, who has been residing in India since 2019, came to India on an X-1 Visa, which subsequently expired. However, during the pendency of the court proceedings, the top court directed the extension of the visa from time to time.