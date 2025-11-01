‘Won’t Pass An Order Straining India-Russia Ties’, SC In Child Custody Case
The matter had come up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 1, 2025 at 6:01 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is not inclined to pass any order which could strain the relationship between India and Russia, and added that it is not convinced of the efforts in tracing a Russian woman, who fled to Moscow with her child in the shadow of a bruising custody battle with her estranged Indian husband.
The bench acknowledged the diplomatic challenge for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Moscow and the Russian Embassy in Delhi to find a resolution of the issue. The bench stressed that proper coordination could offer a solution to resolve the matter, and steps should be taken to restore the child to the custody of the top court.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted before the bench that MEA is coordinating with the Delhi Police. The bench was informed that efforts were being made for further probe into other involved persons, including Nepali citizens, through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) channel with Nepal.
The bench told Bhati, "We don't want to pass any order which may hurt the relationship between India and Russia, but it is also a matter where a child is involved. We can only hope the child is well and healthy as he is with the mother. Hope it is not the case of human trafficking...”.
The bench observed that in a report of the MEA, it has been pointed out that the embassy had already reached out to the office of the Prosecutor General for assistance and cooperation on the basis of principles of mutuality and comity.
The bench noted that on October 17, 2025, fresh requests under the MLAT were issued through the Indian embassy at Moscow to the office of the Prosecutor General of Russia.
The bench had noted the complicity of Russian embassy officials in helping the Russian woman to flee the country with the child via Nepal and Sharjah in the UAE.
The bench said Delhi Police sent notices to the Russian authorities for further information, but it has not yielded any tangible results.
The woman, who has been residing in India since 2019, came to India on an X-1 Visa, which subsequently expired. However, during the pendency of the court proceedings, the top court directed the extension of the visa from time to time.
Bhati said that she has personally talked to Russian embassy officials, but no substantial progress has been made.
The bench noted that a response has been sought from a branch of a Russian bank in the capital, to provide information on the holder of the credit card, but the bank cited its banking secrecy laws.
"We have been assured by the ASG that necessary instructions will be issued to the Ministry of External Affairs as well as the Delhi Police to take further action in terms of the discussions that have taken place during the course of the hearing," said the bench and asked ASG Bhati to file a status report in two weeks.
On July 21, the central government had informed the Supreme Court that, on the basis of email IP address login, it is believed that the Russian woman may have already reached her home country. The woman was reported missing from her Delhi home on July 7, 2025.
The child’s father had claimed that the whereabouts of the woman and his child were unknown.
The husband has claimed that his estranged wife had been seen secretly entering the Russian embassy in Delhi. He contended before the apex court that he feared that the mother and child might have fled India.
The bench had earlier directed the seizure of the mother's passport and also asked the MEA officers to talk with Russian embassy officials to seek permission to enter the residence of the diplomat who was last seen with the Russian woman.
The child’s father had claimed that there was a custody deal according to which the boy spends three days a week with his mother, and she took custody of the boy on May 22. The father contended before the apex court that he saw the child last in May.
The couple met in China, where the man was working as an engineer for a software company. They got married in India in 2017.