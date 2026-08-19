'Won't Allow Women Officers To Be Humiliated': SC Slams Coast Guard's 'Vague' Policy
The bench was hearing a matter regarding the induction of officer Priyanka Tyagi as a permanent commission officer.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 19, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for denying permanent commission to women officers, asking why it can be granted to men but not to women.
Terming the policy "vague" and "arbitrary", the bench said it would not allow women officers to be humiliated in this manner. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Attorney General R Venkataramani appeared for the ICG.
The bench was hearing a matter regarding the induction of officer Priyanka Tyagi as a permanent commission officer. Tyagi, a Short Service Appointee (SSA) officer having completed more than 14 years in service, approached the court for grant of permanent commission after being denied by the authorities and instead was directed to be released from service.
In 2024, the apex court directed the ICG to reinstate the officer, who was part of the first-ever all-women crew on a Dornier aircraft deployed in the eastern region of the country for undertaking maritime patrolling as captain of the aircraft.
Advocate Siddhant Sharma, appearing for the woman officer, who took charge at the Andaman and Nicobar unit on Wednesday, said that the ICG released a policy on granting permanent commission on Tuesday. The counsel stated that the policy was vague and arbitrary.
Regarding the policy released by the ICG, the bench said, "The policy is vague and appears to be arbitrary. The entire effort is to reject. Tomorrow you will say height is not correct and weight is not appropriate."
The bench said hyper-technical objections will not work and stressed, "If you can give permanent commission to males, then why not to women officers? We will not allow the women officers to be humiliated in this fashion."
The AG urged the bench not to consider this as a gender issue and stressed that infrastructure has to be developed keeping in mind a lot of factors. He further stressed that this was not a case of arbitrary denial and that there was no gender insensitivity.
The bench told the AG that it was giving two weeks to take a decision and would then pass an appropriate order, saying, “If you can do it in two weeks, fine; or we will pass orders for her absorption.”
Sharma said she has the highest-flying hours according to her seniority in all the forces, including male and female, with around 4,500 hours on the Dornier aircraft. Petitioner's counsel stressed that she has heroically saved more than 300 lives at sea.
The bench told AG that when she has been continuously serving the ICG for 14 years, then how can the ICG deny permanent commission to the officer.
The AG replied that the ICG’s history has to be taken note of and there are certain limitations in facilities for women officers unlike the Navy, where infrastructure is there for long.
"Certain facilities are required for women officers. Now modern ships are being acquired. Facilities are being created. We will see how that goes," he said.
The bench will take up the matter for hearing after two weeks.
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