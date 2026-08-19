ETV Bharat / bharat

'Won't Allow Women Officers To Be Humiliated': SC Slams Coast Guard's 'Vague' Policy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for denying permanent commission to women officers, asking why it can be granted to men but not to women.

Terming the policy "vague" and "arbitrary", the bench said it would not allow women officers to be humiliated in this manner. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Attorney General R Venkataramani appeared for the ICG.

The bench was hearing a matter regarding the induction of officer Priyanka Tyagi as a permanent commission officer. Tyagi, a Short Service Appointee (SSA) officer having completed more than 14 years in service, approached the court for grant of permanent commission after being denied by the authorities and instead was directed to be released from service.

In 2024, the apex court directed the ICG to reinstate the officer, who was part of the first-ever all-women crew on a Dornier aircraft deployed in the eastern region of the country for undertaking maritime patrolling as captain of the aircraft.

Advocate Siddhant Sharma, appearing for the woman officer, who took charge at the Andaman and Nicobar unit on Wednesday, said that the ICG released a policy on granting permanent commission on Tuesday. The counsel stated that the policy was vague and arbitrary.

Regarding the policy released by the ICG, the bench said, "The policy is vague and appears to be arbitrary. The entire effort is to reject. Tomorrow you will say height is not correct and weight is not appropriate."

The bench said hyper-technical objections will not work and stressed, "If you can give permanent commission to males, then why not to women officers? We will not allow the women officers to be humiliated in this fashion."