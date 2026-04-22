ETV Bharat / bharat

'Won't Allow Pakistan To Repeat Pahalgam': Omar Abdullah On Attack Anniversary

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said while the Pahalgam attack on tourists on April 22 last year led to decline in tourists arrivals yet the government remains committed that it will not allow Pakistan to repeat such attacks.

Speaking to reporters in Udhampur, Omar paid tributes to the 25 tourists and a local pony wallah who were shot dead by terrorists on April 22 last year.

“We remember the martyrs; they were innocents but terrorists shot them dead. We are committed that similar attacks do not happen again. Be it the central government, the elected government or law and order machinery, our efforts should be that such attacks are not repeated. Even if Pakistan attempts such attacks, we will not allow them to succeed,” he said.

Omar said that the efforts of the elected government are to improve the situation and ensure more tourist arrivals to Jammu and Kashmir. “Pahalgam attack impacted tourism since last year, yet we hope tourism will bounce back. The Mata Vaisho Devi yatris and Amarnath yatra will also help boost tourism,” he said.

The CM also took to X to express solidarity with the victim families. "One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace".

Separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, they remember with deep sorrow those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with their families, who continue to bear pain of this tragedy, and unfortunately always will.