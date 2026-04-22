'Won't Allow Pakistan To Repeat Pahalgam': Omar Abdullah On Attack Anniversary
Omar dared the neighbouring country to carry out Pahalgam-like attack saying "we will not allow them to succeed".
Published : April 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today said while the Pahalgam attack on tourists on April 22 last year led to decline in tourists arrivals yet the government remains committed that it will not allow Pakistan to repeat such attacks.
Speaking to reporters in Udhampur, Omar paid tributes to the 25 tourists and a local pony wallah who were shot dead by terrorists on April 22 last year.
“We remember the martyrs; they were innocents but terrorists shot them dead. We are committed that similar attacks do not happen again. Be it the central government, the elected government or law and order machinery, our efforts should be that such attacks are not repeated. Even if Pakistan attempts such attacks, we will not allow them to succeed,” he said.
Omar said that the efforts of the elected government are to improve the situation and ensure more tourist arrivals to Jammu and Kashmir. “Pahalgam attack impacted tourism since last year, yet we hope tourism will bounce back. The Mata Vaisho Devi yatris and Amarnath yatra will also help boost tourism,” he said.
The CM also took to X to express solidarity with the victim families. "One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones a year ago in that cowardly attack. May the souls of the victims of the terror attack rest in peace".
One year on, we remain united against terror & against violence. We remain resolute in our desire to rid J&K of suffering & innocent deaths. We remain committed to doing everything to ensure it never happens again. We also remain in eternal solidarity with the families who lost…— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 22, 2026
Separatist leader and Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, they remember with deep sorrow those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with their families, who continue to bear pain of this tragedy, and unfortunately always will.
“These dates in our calendar every year reopen our wounds to similar tragedies witnessed by us in the last three decades at Gaw Kadal, Zakoora, Hawal, Sopore, Wandhama, Chittisinghpura, to name a few. Thousands of precious human lives were lost to the conflict.
Yet the faith and aspiration of the people of Jammu Kashmir in non violence and lasting peace with dignity through talks, remains unwavering. We hope and pray that such gruesome events are forever a thing of the past,” he wrote in a post.
On the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, we remember with deep sorrow those who lost their lives and stand in solidarity with their families, who continue to bear the pain of this tragedy, and unfortunately always will. These dates in our calendar every year…— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) April 22, 2026
Tariq Hameed Karra, president of the Congress Committee in Jammu and said that the Pahalgam victims’ memory endures as a testament to humanity and bravery in the face of terror.
Karra said that for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, however, remembrance is accompanied by a continuing sense of anguish. “The promise of democracy appears diminished when institutions lack meaningful authority, and when citizens continue to live under the shadow of recurring security concerns,” he said.
First, a heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack last year. We honour their sacrifice and the extraordinary courage of the young ponywallah who gave his life in an attempt to save others. Their memory endures as a testament to humanity…— Tariq Hameed Karra (@TariqKarra) April 22, 2026
He said there is a growing perception that governance is becoming reactive rather than anticipatory. “Equally concerning is the persistence of political approaches that overlook the contributions, sacrifices, and legitimacy of mainstream democratic voices within J&K—thereby widening the distance between the state and its people. At such a juncture, statesmanship demands reflection, course correction, and above all, a willingness to listen, understand, and act in the larger national interest.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out a solidarity rally in its Srinagar office and called April 22, 2025 “a black day in the history” of Jammu and Kashmir.
“It was a war from Pakistan on the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan wanted to attack the tourism sector which is the backbone of the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. It also wanted to disrupt the harmony and brotherhood of different communities here but Kashmiris protested against Pakistan and terrorism and stood with families of the victims. We pay tribute and express solidarity and want to convey the message that people of Kashmir want tourism and not tourism,” BJP spokesman Altaf Thoker said.
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