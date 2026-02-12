ETV Bharat / bharat

'Won't Allow Anybody To Touch Aravalli Range For Now...': Supreme Court

FILE - A general view shows the Aravalli ranges as pictured from the Amber Fort in Jaipur on April 22, 2025 ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it will not allow anybody to touch the Aravalli range as of now and stressed that projects could only be considered on the basis of a comprehensive, scientifically grounded report prepared by a panel of experts, for which it had already asked the central government.

The apex court stressed that Aravalli has a full range and "we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravali as a composite range."

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'. A matter regarding the Aravali Zoo Safari project came up for hearing.

Haryana government counsel submitted that they have already restricted the safari project to 3300 acres and that revised DPR (detailed project report) is yet to be examined. The CJI said, "we will not grant any permission for even a single inch today."

"We are not permitting anything and we do not want the platform of this court… I am sorry to say, I am using blunt language, sometimes some friendly matches also takes place here… therefore, we have to be cautious and that is the reason I want to refer some matters back to the high courts," observed the CJI.

The Haryana state counsel insisted that CEC can examine the revised DPR. The CJI said they are selective in their opinion and we do not want them to examine.

The state government emphasized that the Aravalli hills matter is altogether a different issue and the state is not proceeding any further in connection with safari.

"An action to form a DPR and seek its consideration by CEC is a step to establish the safari," said Justice Bagchi.

The CJI told the state's counsel, "We are examining the entire issue comprehensively. Aravalli neither starts nor ends in Haryana. It neither starts nor ends in Rajasthan. Aravalli has a full range and we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravalli as a composite range."

Further, the bench asked, "at whose instance these applications were filed."

A counsel informed the bench that five of the applicants are former forest officers and two of them are of Haryana cadre.