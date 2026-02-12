'Won't Allow Anybody To Touch Aravalli Range For Now...': Supreme Court
Last year, the apex court had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the MoEFCC on the definition of the Aravalli Hills and ranges.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 12, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it will not allow anybody to touch the Aravalli range as of now and stressed that projects could only be considered on the basis of a comprehensive, scientifically grounded report prepared by a panel of experts, for which it had already asked the central government.
The apex court stressed that Aravalli has a full range and "we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravali as a composite range."
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'. A matter regarding the Aravali Zoo Safari project came up for hearing.
Haryana government counsel submitted that they have already restricted the safari project to 3300 acres and that revised DPR (detailed project report) is yet to be examined. The CJI said, "we will not grant any permission for even a single inch today."
"We are not permitting anything and we do not want the platform of this court… I am sorry to say, I am using blunt language, sometimes some friendly matches also takes place here… therefore, we have to be cautious and that is the reason I want to refer some matters back to the high courts," observed the CJI.
The Haryana state counsel insisted that CEC can examine the revised DPR. The CJI said they are selective in their opinion and we do not want them to examine.
The state government emphasized that the Aravalli hills matter is altogether a different issue and the state is not proceeding any further in connection with safari.
"An action to form a DPR and seek its consideration by CEC is a step to establish the safari," said Justice Bagchi.
The CJI told the state's counsel, "We are examining the entire issue comprehensively. Aravalli neither starts nor ends in Haryana. It neither starts nor ends in Rajasthan. Aravalli has a full range and we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravalli as a composite range."
Further, the bench asked, "at whose instance these applications were filed."
A counsel informed the bench that five of the applicants are former forest officers and two of them are of Haryana cadre.
"You direct the state of Haryana, so that the state comes up with a proposal. Then you ask us to look at such a wonderful proposal, CEC will put a stand and then the court approves," observed the CJI, while listing the matter regarding safari along with the Aravalli matter.
Regarding the Aravalli matter, the CJI said somebody will help us in understanding the entire scenario and added, "no project can be permitted unless (there is a definition)."
Haryana counsel the safari matter is not a project of commercial purpose or mining. "We will not permit anything today, we are absolutely firm," said the CJI.
The CJI made it clear that the court will not allow anybody to touch the Aravalli range as of now, and added, "unless on a very scientific basis, a holistic report prepared by an impartial arbiter or a group of experts… for which we have requested the Union of India. They will suggest some names and the expert body will be constituted. We are definitely not experts. So, we have to be guided by some independent agency." Haryana counsel insisted that CEC is an expert body and they can examine the safari project. However, the bench said it will list the safari matter with the Aravalli Hills and Ranges matter.
In October, 2025, the apex court had put on hold the proposed mega 'Aravali Zoo Safari project', touted to be the world's biggest zoo-safari by the Haryana government, which aims to set up big cat zones and house hundreds of species of birds, reptiles and butterflies in an area of 10,000 acres in the eco-fragile Aravalli range, in Gurgaon and Nuh districts.
Background
Amid a row over the definition of the Aravalli hills approved by it, the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the issue titled as 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.
The apex court on December 29, 2025, amid the outcry over the new definition of Aravalli, had kept in abeyance its November 20 directions that accepted a uniform definition of these hills and ranges, saying there is a need to resolve "critical ambiguities" including whether the 100-metre elevation and the 500-metre gap between hills criteria will strip significant portion of the range of environment protection.
In November, the apex court had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli Hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts' reports are out.
The apex court had accepted the recommendations of a committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on the definition of the Aravalli Hills and ranges. The committee had recommended that "Aravalli Hill" be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an "Aravalli Range" will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.
