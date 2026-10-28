Women's Rights vs Transgender Protections? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Key Questions
The plea, filed by Women’s Declaration International India, raises questions relating to women’s reservations in local bodies and the accommodation of transgender persons in prisons.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response to a plea filed by a women's organisation challenging aspects of the transgender rights legislation, contending that it could impact constitutional safeguards, statutory protections and affirmative-action benefits earmarked for biological women.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The plea, filed by Women’s Declaration International India, raises questions relating to women’s reservations in local bodies, accommodation of transgender persons in prisons, participation in women’s sporting competitions, and safeguards available to women during arrest, searches and criminal investigations.
The bench issued notices to the Union Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Law and Justice, and Health and Family Welfare on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).
The petition was tagged with the batch of cases challenging provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, including changes concerning the recognition of transgender identity.
Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner organisation, said the plea raised a distinct perspective because it was brought by a women's organisation and addressed the potential implications of the legislation for women's rights.
"Our concern is the impact on constitutional and statutory benefits exclusive to biological females. Those protections must remain and cannot be interfered with," said Sibal, adding that transgender persons must have equal rights and privileges, but the question is whether those rights can encroach upon protections reserved for biological women.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the real problem is identifying as a woman or identifying as a man, and someone having all attributes of a man says I identify myself as a woman and thereafter claims the right to contest sports events etc., and some courts have passed orders to this effect.
“So, he will have all the physical strength, and he would be participating in female sports…,” said Mehta.
Mehta highlighted questions concerning gender identity and access to sex-specific facilities and protection.
The CJI said, "There are other tragic incidents also.
"In Jail, those men whom identify themselves as women are housed in women’s prison," added Mehta.
Sibal said the right to be only searched by a woman police officer, the right only a woman police officer will record your statement, whether there should be separate toilets for transgenders or should they use women’s toilets.
Nobody opposes the right to identify as transgender; that is separate and should be respected, and all amenities should be provided, he added.
"But to the extent it encroaches upon privileges and rights exclusive to biological females in various statutes, which are predicated on certain attributes of the biological female, which those transgenders identifying as such may not have is the question raised in the petition”, said Sibal.
The bench noted the issues were already under consideration in a clutch of pleas challenging the validity of provisions of the legislation.
Justice Bagchi cautioned that filing other similar petitions could delay the proceedings, particularly as the existing batch was nearly ready for hearing.
Sibal pressed that the petition was not a repetition of the pending challenges and raised a separate cause concerning women's rights.
The CJI said the petitioner might have a point but noted that the matter was already sub judice, adding the plea would introduce another perspective into the ongoing proceedings.
Mehta said the government was preparing its response in the connected batch of cases and would address the concerns raised in the present petition as well.
Mehta said the difficulty is that a woman cannot be arrested after sunset and suppose someone says I have always identified myself as a woman, how would the police react?
He said the issue was not the right to identify as transgender, but the implications of the legal rights and protections attached to that identification.
Sibal also raised questions about whether transgender persons should have separate reservations or be eligible to claim seats reserved for women in panchayats.
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