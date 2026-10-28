ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Rights vs Transgender Protections? Supreme Court Agrees To Examine Key Questions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response to a plea filed by a women's organisation challenging aspects of the transgender rights legislation, contending that it could impact constitutional safeguards, statutory protections and affirmative-action benefits earmarked for biological women.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The plea, filed by Women’s Declaration International India, raises questions relating to women’s reservations in local bodies, accommodation of transgender persons in prisons, participation in women’s sporting competitions, and safeguards available to women during arrest, searches and criminal investigations.

The bench issued notices to the Union Ministries of Social Justice and Empowerment, Law and Justice, and Health and Family Welfare on the Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

The petition was tagged with the batch of cases challenging provisions of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Act, 2026, including changes concerning the recognition of transgender identity.

Senior advocate Akhil Sibal, representing the petitioner organisation, said the plea raised a distinct perspective because it was brought by a women's organisation and addressed the potential implications of the legislation for women's rights.

"Our concern is the impact on constitutional and statutory benefits exclusive to biological females. Those protections must remain and cannot be interfered with," said Sibal, adding that transgender persons must have equal rights and privileges, but the question is whether those rights can encroach upon protections reserved for biological women.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the real problem is identifying as a woman or identifying as a man, and someone having all attributes of a man says I identify myself as a woman and thereafter claims the right to contest sports events etc., and some courts have passed orders to this effect.

“So, he will have all the physical strength, and he would be participating in female sports…,” said Mehta.

Mehta highlighted questions concerning gender identity and access to sex-specific facilities and protection.

The CJI said, "There are other tragic incidents also.

"In Jail, those men whom identify themselves as women are housed in women’s prison," added Mehta.