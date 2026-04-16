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Women's Reservation In Parliament Will Pave Way For Viksit Bharat 2047: JDU MP Kamait

New Delhi: Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Dileshwar Kamait on Thursday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty- First) Amendment Bill, 2026, will pave the way for Viksit Bharat 2047 by ensuring women's 33% reservation in Parliament.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing this bill towards paving the way for the Viksit Bharat 2026 by ensuring women's reservation. His visionary and progressive economic policies and schemes benefit the poorest person in the society, along with uplifting the overall condition," Kamait told Lok Sabha during the Special Session.

The MP said the bill ensuring women's representation will also ensure their employment and empowerment by fulfilling 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash.

In Indian society, women have been regarded as deities since ancient times, he said. "We have been reading since time immemorial that 'Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devataḥ' (Where women are honoured, there the gods are pleased and reside)," Kamat added.

Referring to the renowned women of ancient times, like Apala, Ghosha, Lopamudra and Gargi, he said, "They had excelled in knowledge in oratory. In modern times, personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Kalpana Chawla, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, and Mother Teresa have made significant contributions in their respective fields for humankind."