Women's Reservation In Parliament Will Pave Way For Viksit Bharat 2047: JDU MP Kamait
He said the participation of women is increasing in every field. From space to sport and SSB to startups, they are creating their own identity.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Dileshwar Kamait on Thursday said the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty- First) Amendment Bill, 2026, will pave the way for Viksit Bharat 2047 by ensuring women's 33% reservation in Parliament.
"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing this bill towards paving the way for the Viksit Bharat 2026 by ensuring women's reservation. His visionary and progressive economic policies and schemes benefit the poorest person in the society, along with uplifting the overall condition," Kamait told Lok Sabha during the Special Session.
The MP said the bill ensuring women's representation will also ensure their employment and empowerment by fulfilling 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash.
In Indian society, women have been regarded as deities since ancient times, he said. "We have been reading since time immemorial that 'Yatra naryastu pujyante ramante tatra devataḥ' (Where women are honoured, there the gods are pleased and reside)," Kamat added.
Referring to the renowned women of ancient times, like Apala, Ghosha, Lopamudra and Gargi, he said, "They had excelled in knowledge in oratory. In modern times, personalities like Sarojini Naidu, Kalpana Chawla, Sania Mirza, Mary Kom, and Mother Teresa have made significant contributions in their respective fields for humankind."
Kamait said those who breached the barriers for women have created history. "A society can progress when women get the opportunity to progress, take part in decision-making and lead in noble initiatives. The resolution for Viskit Bharat can be fulfilled with the complete participation of women's power," he said.
The MP noted that the participation of Indian women is increasing in every field. "From space to sport and SSB to startups, our daughters are creating their own identity. With hard work, they are proving themselves capable of every task," he added.
Kamait said all members of Parliament had supported the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in 2023. "By doing this, we had fulfilled our promise to the women of the entire nation. Half of our agricultural sector is managed by women. It's time now to enforce the bill. It will be just the 2029 General Elections, and the Assembly elections are fought with the reservation for women," he added.
He said Bihar is the first state under Nitish Kumar to ensure 35% reservation for women in every government and 50% reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions.
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