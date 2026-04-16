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Women’s Quota Sparks Fiery Debate In Lok Sabha After Introduction Of Amendment Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 16, 2026. ( Screengrab of Sansad TV video )

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday introduced the bill to amend women’s quota law in the Lok Sabha after a division vote following the opposition in the House. It marked a significant development during the ongoing special session of Parliament.

After tabling the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal initiated the debate. He also tabled the Delimitation Bill, 2026, on implementing a one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies for discussion.

Adding to the agenda for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The introduction of the bills triggered strong reactions from the opposition led by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who opposed all three pieces of legislation and formally recorded the party’s objections in the House. He accused the government of “completely hijacking the Constitution”.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Shah clarified that the Bills have just been introduced and the discussion on them is yet to follow.

However, Venugopal continued to speak, prompting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene and assuring him that adequate time would be given during the debate.