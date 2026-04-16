Women’s Quota Sparks Fiery Debate In Lok Sabha After Introduction Of Amendment Bill
The Bill to tweak women's quota and other legislations, was introduced in Lok Sabha, igniting a heated debate between the government and opposition.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday introduced the bill to amend women’s quota law in the Lok Sabha after a division vote following the opposition in the House. It marked a significant development during the ongoing special session of Parliament.
After tabling the proposed Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal initiated the debate. He also tabled the Delimitation Bill, 2026, on implementing a one-third reservation for women in legislative bodies for discussion.
Adding to the agenda for the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The introduction of the bills triggered strong reactions from the opposition led by Congress MP KC Venugopal, who opposed all three pieces of legislation and formally recorded the party’s objections in the House. He accused the government of “completely hijacking the Constitution”.
VIDEO | Parliament Special Session: Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, says, " to take the women's reservation bill to a logical end, these two laws are necessary, that is why these two laws have been brought together. the opposition is opposing the bills… pic.twitter.com/hqcdJyELQS— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026
In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Home Minister Shah clarified that the Bills have just been introduced and the discussion on them is yet to follow.
However, Venugopal continued to speak, prompting Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene and assuring him that adequate time would be given during the debate.
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dharmendra Yadav also raised concerns over the bills, describing them as the exclusion of Muslim women from the reservation framework, remarks which Rijiju termed “unconstitutional”.
Samajwadi president Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government over delays in conducting the census, although he clarified that his party supports women’s reservation in principle.
“They are delaying the census because when it happens, we will ask for the caste-based census, and they don't want it,” he said.
Responding to the charge, Shah said the census process had already started across the country, and a caste-based census will follow. “Currently, the house listing is underway; homes don't belong to a certain caste. If SP has its way, they will designate a caste to homes also,” he said.
The Home Minister also slammed Dharmendra’s comments and asserted that the Constitution does not permit discrimination on religious grounds in matters of reservation.
Akhilesh described Shah's comments regarding the Muslim community as "undemocratic", to which Shah replied, “We are not stopping the Samajwadi Party from giving all their tickets to Muslim women.”
Earlier, the Home Minister justified the simultaneous introduction of three bills. “To take the Women's Reservation Bill to a logical end, these two laws are necessary; that is why these two laws have been brought together. The opposition are opposing the bills because they had decided to oppose everything in their meeting.”
The debate in the Lok Sabha is expected to continue, with both the government and the Opposition preparing to push their stances on the proposed amendments and the broader women’s issues.
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