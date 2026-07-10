ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Reservation, Pradhan's Resignation Tops Agenda Of Groups Planning Parliament Protest March

New Delhi: Coinciding with the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, as many as 500 women and student organisations from across the country will converge in New Delhi and launch a massive protest demonstration starting July 20, demanding women's reservation and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks.

"We will start the protest programme from July 20, and it will continue until the last day of the monsoon session," said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Friday.

Stating that the BJP-led Cente is trying to gain political mileage by linking delimitation and the women's reservation bill, Raja argued that the women's reservation bill should be introduced and passed in Parliament before the delimitation exercise takes place.

Several opposition parties, including Congress and others, have been demanding that the government bring a constitutional amendment in the upcoming monsoon session and remove the provision linking the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies to the census and delimitation.

Stating that the demand of the women's organisations for 33 per cent reservation in the present format of Parliament is legitimate, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja said that his party will also raise the issue inside Parliament while extending its support to the agitating organisations outside.

"All the INDIA Bloc parties are united in this direction. In fact, the government is trying to gain political mileage by linking both the delimitation process and women's reservation," said Raja.