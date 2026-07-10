Women's Reservation, Pradhan's Resignation Tops Agenda Of Groups Planning Parliament Protest March
The protest programme will start on July 20 and will continue until the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 7:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Coinciding with the forthcoming monsoon session of Parliament, as many as 500 women and student organisations from across the country will converge in New Delhi and launch a massive protest demonstration starting July 20, demanding women's reservation and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated examination paper leaks.
"We will start the protest programme from July 20, and it will continue until the last day of the monsoon session," said Annie Raja, general secretary of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Friday.
Stating that the BJP-led Cente is trying to gain political mileage by linking delimitation and the women's reservation bill, Raja argued that the women's reservation bill should be introduced and passed in Parliament before the delimitation exercise takes place.
Several opposition parties, including Congress and others, have been demanding that the government bring a constitutional amendment in the upcoming monsoon session and remove the provision linking the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies to the census and delimitation.
Stating that the demand of the women's organisations for 33 per cent reservation in the present format of Parliament is legitimate, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja said that his party will also raise the issue inside Parliament while extending its support to the agitating organisations outside.
"All the INDIA Bloc parties are united in this direction. In fact, the government is trying to gain political mileage by linking both the delimitation process and women's reservation," said Raja.
Raja criticised the Centre over several issues, including the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, repeated paper leaks, and the increase in fuel prices despite low international crude oil prices.
"During a 2024 election campaign, Narendra Modi had spoken about an incident where gold and jewellery of the Jagannath Temple were robbed. But now, when a major theft incident took place at Ram Mandir, the PM is silent," said Raja. Raja said there should be a high-level judicial investigation into the Ram Mandir theft case.
"The robbery took place in the presence of a double engine government in Uttar Pradesh. The resignation following the theft incident is not enough. We demand a high-level judicial probe," said Raja. Referring to the NEET paper leak issue, Raja said that the repeated incidents have become a major worry for the future of medical aspirants.
"In the last 10 years, several incidents of paper leaks have occurred. However, the government is least bothered about such incidents," said Raja, adding, "The Education Minister should take moral responsibility and resign from his position."
The CPI leader further said that the government should restore the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. The Left Parties had earlier organised several protest programmes against the VB-GRAM G Act and for the restoration of MGNREGA.
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