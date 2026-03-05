ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Day Special: Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Kathak Guru, Civil Servant

New Delhi: The world will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Discussions about women's empowerment are also raging in India. At this time, the life of Padma Shri Kathak guru Shovana Narayan stands as an inspiring example, demonstrating the unique blend of art, governance, and human values.

On World Women's Day, her story conveys the message that empowerment doesn't come from mere slogans; It is born from dedication, courage, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to values.

Born in Kolkata on September 2, 1950, Shovana Narayan began her Kathak training from childhood. She later received formal training from Acharya Birju Maharaj of the Lucknow Gharana and Acharya Kundan Lal Gangani of the Jaipur Gharana. This is why the nuances and balance of both gharanas are clearly visible in her dance.

Balancing Act

But Narayan isn't just a renowned Kathak dancer, she also excelled in her academics. After completing her master's degree in Physics, she passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and joined the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), serving as a senior officer for a long time.

Thus, she straddled two different worlds, the arts and administration, with equal commitment and discipline. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on the occasion of Women's Day, Narayan recalled her childhood, saying that her parents never limited her to the confines of being a girl. "We were raised as humans," she said. "Do whatever you want with all your heart, but never abandon your values, ethics, and integrity."

She recalled that society at the time wasn't as liberal as today's. Many people didn't accept a girl becoming a professional dancer. They told her parents, "She's a girl, so she shouldn't pursue dance as a profession." But her parents clearly stated, "There's nothing wrong with dancing. If she wants to pursue it, she should, just maintain her values." This family support became her greatest strength, and she continued on her journey.

Breaking Taboos

According to the Padma Shri Kathak guru, the most emotional and courageous chapter in her life occurred in 1977, when her father died in a train accident. Not only did she retrieve his body and bring it to her home in Delhi, but also performed the last rites herself, fulfilling what is considered a son's duty.