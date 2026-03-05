Women's Day Special: Padma Shri Shovana Narayan, Kathak Guru, Civil Servant
The story of grit, determination, practice and struggle behind the success of the danseuse, who broke many boundaries and taboos in life.
Published : March 5, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The world will celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Discussions about women's empowerment are also raging in India. At this time, the life of Padma Shri Kathak guru Shovana Narayan stands as an inspiring example, demonstrating the unique blend of art, governance, and human values.
On World Women's Day, her story conveys the message that empowerment doesn't come from mere slogans; It is born from dedication, courage, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to values.
Born in Kolkata on September 2, 1950, Shovana Narayan began her Kathak training from childhood. She later received formal training from Acharya Birju Maharaj of the Lucknow Gharana and Acharya Kundan Lal Gangani of the Jaipur Gharana. This is why the nuances and balance of both gharanas are clearly visible in her dance.
Balancing Act
But Narayan isn't just a renowned Kathak dancer, she also excelled in her academics. After completing her master's degree in Physics, she passed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and joined the Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), serving as a senior officer for a long time.
Thus, she straddled two different worlds, the arts and administration, with equal commitment and discipline. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on the occasion of Women's Day, Narayan recalled her childhood, saying that her parents never limited her to the confines of being a girl. "We were raised as humans," she said. "Do whatever you want with all your heart, but never abandon your values, ethics, and integrity."
She recalled that society at the time wasn't as liberal as today's. Many people didn't accept a girl becoming a professional dancer. They told her parents, "She's a girl, so she shouldn't pursue dance as a profession." But her parents clearly stated, "There's nothing wrong with dancing. If she wants to pursue it, she should, just maintain her values." This family support became her greatest strength, and she continued on her journey.
Breaking Taboos
According to the Padma Shri Kathak guru, the most emotional and courageous chapter in her life occurred in 1977, when her father died in a train accident. Not only did she retrieve his body and bring it to her home in Delhi, but also performed the last rites herself, fulfilling what is considered a son's duty.
Since Shovana only had a sister, such a thing was considered socially unacceptable. Her sister performed the immersion of the ashes in Haridwar. And Shovana? Just two days after her father's death, she arrived for her scheduled dance performance at the Mathura Festival. Her mother had said, "You will go and perform."
The danseuse says Kathak is not just a stage art, but a source of self-empowerment. Kathak empowers women with the mental strength to make decisions, engage in critical analysis, and the courage to stick to their choices.
In fact, she said Kathak helped her face personal challenges — the sudden demise of her father and mother, and health challenges. For her, Kathak was a medium of expression that gave her mental strength, health, and emotional balance. She believes practicing dance strengthens a person from within, and has kept her grounded even while carrying out administrative responsibilities.
By the time she joined the civil services, she had already become an internationally prominent figure in the Kathak world. But the sensitivity, humanity, and balance that dance taught her never ever let the power that came with her civil service position into her head.
Message For Youth
On financial independence, the Kathak guru said she considers it important, but mental independence to be even more essential. She says even among her dance students, Kathak not only empowered them financially but also established them as decision-makers and strong pillars in their families.
Today, when many women shy away from challenges, Narayan's message to them is clear: You can achieve anything with passion and determination. "But take responsibility for your decisions. Both good and bad things in your life are your responsibility," she said. She advocates avoiding shortcuts and embracing the joy of hard work. According to her, truthfulness, ethics, and integrity are the foundations of lasting success.
Although Padma Shri Shovana Narayana is now seen as a guru, she still considers herself a disciple. She says, "I will remain a student until my last breath." Every encounter, every experience teaches something new; this eagerness to learn keeps her constantly relevant and inspiring.
She was honored with the Padma Shri in 1992. She has also received numerous national and international honours, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. But her true identity is far greater than these. She is a woman who has mastered art and duty, compassion and courage, as she strove for the ultimate truth.