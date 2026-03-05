ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Day 2026: Para-athlete Sonia Turns Adversity Into Opportunity

Born in the small village of Usar in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, Sonia grew up with a congenital disability (ETV Bharat)

Yet every setback strengthened her resolve. The biggest pillar of support during those difficult years was her mother, Veermati, who constantly encouraged her daughter to believe that hard work — not disability — would shape her identity. Even though Sonia's father was not in favour of her decision to purse athletics.

Born in the small village of Usar in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, Sonia grew up with a congenital disability that made everyday life difficult. What made it harder was society’s attitude. On village playgrounds, where other children ran freely, Sonia often faced ridicule and discouragement. Many questioned what a 'disabled' girl could achieve in sports.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): Courage, not physical strength alone, often defines true champions. Ahead of International Women's Day 2026 on March 8, the story of para-athlete Sonia Chaudhary from Bharatpur district stands as a powerful reminder that determination can overcome both physical challenges and social prejudice.

A turning point in Sonia’s life came when she read about three-time Paralympic gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia in javelin throw and a Padma Bhushan awardee. Devedra hails from Churu in Rajasthan. His story inspired her to pursue sports seriously.

She began practising at Bharatpur’s Lohagarh Stadium, determined to prove her critics wrong.

Later, at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium, coach Narendra Tomar trained her for two years without charging any fee. Under his guidance, Sonia developed her skills in para throwball, shot put and discus throw.

Her competitive journey began gaining momentum in 2017 when she won gold medals in shot put and discus throw at the national level. She followed that with a silver medal in 2018 and bronze medals in para athletics between 2020 and 2022. Her performances also took her beyond India, with successful appearances in competitions held in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Sonia with husband Aarav Kuntal and their child. (ETV Bharat)

The biggest highlight of her career came in December 2024 at the International Para Throw Ball Match Series in Cambodia, where Sonia clinched the gold medal and was also named Best Player of the tournament.

Beyond athletics, Sonia has also showcased her versatility by participating in cricket and archery competitions. Balancing multiple responsibilities has been another challenge she has overcome. Sonia works as a clerk in the Jaipur Secretariat and is also a mother. Remarkably, she once travelled abroad for a competition while caring for her three-month-old baby and lives with husband Aarav Kuntal, and in-laws Hari Singh and Parvati Devi, who all back her.

Sharing a message ahead of Women’s Day, Sonia says that success may not come easily, especially for girls from rural backgrounds, but it is never impossible. She believes discipline, consistency and positive thinking are the keys to success, urging the younger generation to rely not just on social media recognition but on hard work and perseverance.