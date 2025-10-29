ETV Bharat / bharat

A Battle Of Schemes To Woo Bihar's Decisive Women Voters

By Aditya Kumar Jha

Patna: As the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, political parties are increasingly focused on the women's vote bank, whose grassroots activism over the past two decades has shaped electoral outcomes in the state.

In fact, over the last five Assembly elections, more women have voted in the state than men, even though they lag behind in terms of representation, ie., ticket allocations and victories. While every party announces a slew of schemes to woo women voters, they remain miserly when it comes to distributing ticket to women.

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, of the 1,270 candidates who contested for 243 seats, only 146 were women, representing around 11.5 per cent of the total. Of these, a mere 26 women won, representing around 10.7 per cent of the total MLAs elected that year.

The question now is: Will the 2025 election prove to be a decisive one for Bihar's women?

Data from the last five Assembly elections (2005 to 2020), show that women voters have participated in significant numbers as voters in each. This steady increase in the turnout of women voters demonstrates that women, from both rural and urban areas, have now become central to the state's electoral politics.

The total voter turnout in the 2020 elections was 57.09 per cent, with women's share being nearly 3 per cent higher than that of men. This trend indicates that the female vote is no longer "silent," but rather "smart and decisive".

From Panchayats To Assembly

Bihar was the first state in the country to grant 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats. Following this, thousands of women entered village politics and became involved in administrative decisions.

Yet, the presence of women in the Legislative Assembly has seen a steady decline. Between the first state elections in 1952 and 2020, only 258 women have become MLAs in Bihar. But in the last three Assembly elections, the numbers have grown worse. While 34 women MLAs were elected in 2010, this number dropped to 28 in 2015 and to 26 in 2020.

Nevertheless, the female voter is a decisive factor in Bihar.

In the 2010 Assembly elections, while 51.12 per cent of the voters were men, the women's voting percentage was 54.49 per cent. In 2015, these were nearly 53 per cent and over 60 per cent, respectively. This trend continued in 2020, with approximately 54.45 per cent male voters against 59.6 per cent women voters.

In 2020, there were several seats where the percentage of votes cast by women was 5-6 per cent higher than that of men. Most of these went to the JD(U) and its NDA partner, the BJP.

According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, women outvoted men in 167 out of 243 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Political analysts believe it was these women's votes that helped Nitish Kumar return to power, even as Tejashwi Yadav fell just short of a majority.