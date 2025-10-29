A Battle Of Schemes To Woo Bihar's Decisive Women Voters
The women's vote bank is considered Nitish Kumar's pocket constituency. Will Tejashwi Yadav manage to wean them to his side?
By Aditya Kumar Jha
Patna: As the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, political parties are increasingly focused on the women's vote bank, whose grassroots activism over the past two decades has shaped electoral outcomes in the state.
In fact, over the last five Assembly elections, more women have voted in the state than men, even though they lag behind in terms of representation, ie., ticket allocations and victories. While every party announces a slew of schemes to woo women voters, they remain miserly when it comes to distributing ticket to women.
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, of the 1,270 candidates who contested for 243 seats, only 146 were women, representing around 11.5 per cent of the total. Of these, a mere 26 women won, representing around 10.7 per cent of the total MLAs elected that year.
The question now is: Will the 2025 election prove to be a decisive one for Bihar's women?
Data from the last five Assembly elections (2005 to 2020), show that women voters have participated in significant numbers as voters in each. This steady increase in the turnout of women voters demonstrates that women, from both rural and urban areas, have now become central to the state's electoral politics.
The total voter turnout in the 2020 elections was 57.09 per cent, with women's share being nearly 3 per cent higher than that of men. This trend indicates that the female vote is no longer "silent," but rather "smart and decisive".
From Panchayats To Assembly
Bihar was the first state in the country to grant 50 per cent reservation to women in panchayats. Following this, thousands of women entered village politics and became involved in administrative decisions.
Yet, the presence of women in the Legislative Assembly has seen a steady decline. Between the first state elections in 1952 and 2020, only 258 women have become MLAs in Bihar. But in the last three Assembly elections, the numbers have grown worse. While 34 women MLAs were elected in 2010, this number dropped to 28 in 2015 and to 26 in 2020.
Nevertheless, the female voter is a decisive factor in Bihar.
In the 2010 Assembly elections, while 51.12 per cent of the voters were men, the women's voting percentage was 54.49 per cent. In 2015, these were nearly 53 per cent and over 60 per cent, respectively. This trend continued in 2020, with approximately 54.45 per cent male voters against 59.6 per cent women voters.
In 2020, there were several seats where the percentage of votes cast by women was 5-6 per cent higher than that of men. Most of these went to the JD(U) and its NDA partner, the BJP.
According to Election Commission of India (ECI) data, women outvoted men in 167 out of 243 seats in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. Political analysts believe it was these women's votes that helped Nitish Kumar return to power, even as Tejashwi Yadav fell just short of a majority.
The voters' list released by the ECI on September 30, shows Bihar has a total 74.1 million voters, 34.9 million of whom are female.
Nitish Kumar's Women-Centric Schemes
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is largely credited with initiating women's political participation in the state. Many schemes implemented during his tenure directly benefited girls and women, creating a lasting social base. Bihari women view Nitish Kumar as a symbol of "trustworthy governance", regardless of whether he is part of the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) or the ruling NDA.
In elections between 2010 and 2020, women's votes proved to be a "silent booster" for Nitish, and crucial to the NDA's landslide victory in 2010. Even in 2020, when Nitish's popularity was being questioned, it is said that women voters kept the JD(U) in power, said Professor Naval Kishore Chaudhary, a senior political analyst.
Over the past 20 years, Nitish has launched several schemes in Bihar that are a first in India, like 50 per cent reservation for women in panchayat bodies, the self-help Jeevika Didi scheme, a cycle scheme that provides incentives to girls who pass matriculation and graduation with first class marks, the Hunar Scheme for minority women, Chief Minister's Entrepreneur Scheme that gives interest-free loans to women, and now, the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, which provides Rs 10,000 as seed grant to eligible women to start businesses.
Under the state's Social Security Pension Scheme, Rs 1,263.95 crore is being disbursed monthly to 1.13 crore pensioners, a large number of whom are women. There also are allowances to female graduates for two years, and an increase in incentives for Mamata and Asha workers. Through these schemes, the government serves and reaches out to half the population.
Tejashwi Yadav's Self-Reliance Pitch
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav had managed to woo a large number of women voters and youth with his promise of "10 lakh jobs" in 2020. For the 2025 elections, Yadav has promised several schemes for women and daughters.
He has been telling them that if he is able to form the next government, he will implement schemes specifically for women, especially daughters, to enable them to become self-reliant. According to senior journalist Arun Pandey, Yadav believes that the new generation of women want not just "security and subsidies", but "equal opportunities and recognition".
Countering the received wisdom that Bihar's women voters are standing steadily behind Nitish Kumar and the ruling JD(U), RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said, "Women are being treated unfairly by this Bihar government. In contrast, Tejashwi Yadav's promises in support of the respect and safety of women in Bihar have instilled confidence in women. Under the Mai-Behin Maan Yojana, every woman will receive Rs 2,500 per month, or Rs 30,000 a year, as soon as RJD forms the government. A Mother and Daughter scheme is being launched for women that will provide assistance from birth till adulthood. Jeevika Didis will be made permanent, and their loans waived, ensuring justice for those women."
NDA's Counter
In response, BJP spokesperson Manish Pandey said Tejashwi Yadav is the heir to "Jungle Raj". Even if he talks about women's respect and safety with water from the holy Ganga in his hand, no one will believe him.
"If the RJD gets an opportunity to run Bihar even for a day, it will bring back memories of the Jungle Raj. Bihar's women know that only Nitish Kumar in Bihar and Narendra Modi at the Centre can improve their security and economic situation. That is why women will never be swayed by Tejashwi's temptations," said Pandey
JD(U) spokesperson Anjum Ara said the state Opposition has been forced to talk about women after seeing Nitish Kumar's work in this direction as the Bihar CM. He said people remember the long history of corruption during Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule. Women were not allowed to leave their homes.
He said, "For these people, women's empowerment means empowerment of women in their family. Be it the scheme for 35 per cent women's reservation in jobs, or the scheme to provide them with cycles and dresses, the work done by our CM for women has benefited lakhs of women in Bihar. Nitish has provided an environment for Bihar's daughters to be self-reliant. So, they will never believe the promises of these people."
