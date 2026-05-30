ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Using Internet Nearly Doubled In India, Finds NFHS-6

New Delhi: The sixth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) suggests advancement in women’s digital inclusion and financial empowerment in the country.

Released on Friday, the report states that women who had ever used the internet nearly doubled from 33.3 per cent to 64.3 per cent. It added that women having a bank or savings account that they themselves use increased from 78.6 per cent to 89.0 per cent, and women having a mobile phone that they themselves use rose from 53.9 per cent to 63.6 per cent.

The survey, conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare during 2023-24 by MoHFW with the International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai as the nodal agency, covered nearly 6.79 lakh households across 715 districts. The survey provides vital evidence on population, health, nutrition and family welfare indicators and supports evidence-based planning and programme implementation up to the district level.

The report mentioned that the use of hygienic methods of menstrual protection among women in 15-24 age group has increased from 77.6 per cent in 2019-2021 to 79.2 per cent in 2023-24, supported by initiatives such as the Menstrual Hygiene Scheme (MHS) within the Rashtriya Kishor Swasthya Karyakram, and affordable sanitary products under the Janaushadhi scheme.