Women The Foundation Of Society And Nation: President Droupadi Murmu
In her message for International Women's Day, the President said educated, self-reliant and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said women are the foundation of the society and nation.
Extending her greetings and best wishes to citizens of the country on the eve of International Women's Day, the President said women have demonstrated their talent and hard work in various fields including education, science, sports, arts and defence.
"Educated, self-reliant, and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation. Today, the young women are shaping the dreams of a new India. They need appropriate opportunities, guidance, and encouragement. Let us all come together to work towards a society where women have equal opportunities and can move forward and achieve success on the basis of their capabilities," Murmu said.
The President will attend a national-level celebration of International Women’s Day at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital on Sunday, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
The event, organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, will bring together women from diverse fields to highlight their contributions across sectors and the government’s commitment to advancing women-led development. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur will also be present at the event.
The programme will begin with a welcome address by Anil Malik, Secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, followed by audio-visual presentations highlighting the growing participation of women in the workforce and key government initiatives aimed at women’s empowerment. President Murmu will deliver the keynote address.
Annpurna Devi will address the gathering and outline the government’s initiatives aimed at strengthening women-led development in the country. International Women’s Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements and contributions of women across various fields and reaffirms the collective commitment to gender equality, safety, dignity and empowerment.
