ETV Bharat / bharat

Women The Foundation Of Society And Nation: President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said women are the foundation of the society and nation.

Extending her greetings and best wishes to citizens of the country on the eve of International Women's Day, the President said women have demonstrated their talent and hard work in various fields including education, science, sports, arts and defence.

"Educated, self-reliant, and empowered women can strongly contribute to a prosperous and progressive nation. Today, the young women are shaping the dreams of a new India. They need appropriate opportunities, guidance, and encouragement. Let us all come together to work towards a society where women have equal opportunities and can move forward and achieve success on the basis of their capabilities," Murmu said.

The President will attend a national-level celebration of International Women’s Day at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital on Sunday, said the Ministry of Women and Child Development.