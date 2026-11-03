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Women's Rights In New Criminal Laws: CIC Orders inspection of NCW consultation records

New Delhi: The Central Information Commission has directed the National Commission for Women to allow an RTI applicant to inspect records relating to five regional consultations held in 2022 as part of its exercise to review criminal laws from the perspective of women's rights.

In an order, Information Commissioner P R Ramesh directed the central public information officer (CPIO) of the National Commission for Women (NCW) to provide an opportunity to inspect all relevant physical and electronic records within two weeks of receiving the order.

The consultations were conducted as part of the NCW's exercise titled 'Review of Criminal Law – Improvement in Status of Women', following a request from the Union government seeking recommendations on the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act.

The NCW held the consultations in early 2022 and submitted a consolidated report to the central government on March 4 that year, suggesting changes to criminal laws to better protect women's interests.

The IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act were subsequently replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), respectively, which came into force on July 1, 2024.

The Commission observed that the NCW had provided the applicant with a copy of its March 4, 2022 communication to the central government, along with the consolidated report containing its recommendations. However, it pointed out that the specific information sought regarding individual regional consultations had not been adequately addressed.

"The specific information sought by the appellant at point no. 3 individual regional consultations, has not been specifically addressed," the Central Information Commission (CIC) said.

The RTI applicant, Sanjukta Basu, had sought details of all five regional consultations, including their dates, venues, organising institutions, participants and copies of reports or deliberations. During the hearing, she contended that the consolidated report referred to five regional consultations but individual reports and details of participants, discussions and deliberations had not been provided.