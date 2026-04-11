ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Reservation Law Amendment Should Not Be Used As Political Tool: Shashi Tharoor

New Delhi: Ahead of the special three-day Parliament session when the women's reservation law is expected to be amended, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said the proposed amendments should not be a political tool that undermines federalism and vitiates the vitality of Parliament.

In a post on X, he alleged that the government is convening a "special session" to derive political mileage ahead of state polls with an eye on delimitation before the 2029 general elections. He also asserted that Congress is committed to a one-third reservation for women, but the same should be inclusive and fair.

Sharing his pictures at the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which met on Friday to take a stand on the proposed amendments to the women's reservation law (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), he said, "While the Congress has always championed the 33% quota, and the first to introduce a Bill and pass it in the Rajya Sabha in 2013, the current government's approach raises serious alarms."

The meeting came days ahead of the three-day sitting of Parliament, during which the government will bring bills to implement the law before the 2029 parliamentary polls and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816, with 273 reserved for women.