ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Quota, Delimitation Bills Will Be Passed In Monsoon Session: Athawale

Hyderabad: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has expressed confidence that the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill will be passed during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. He said that in the previous Parliament session, the Constitution amendment bills were defeated by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the TMC.

Now the NDA has a clear majority, he told reporters here on Wednesday, adding that in the upcoming session, the Women’s Reservation Bill will come up and women will get reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. "Delimitation is done every 30–35 years. Delimitation is also necessary," he said.

The veteran politician from Maharashtra, who heads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), a BJP ally, said the bills are expected to be passed in the wake of some members of TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) supporting the NDA and the DMK parting ways with the Congress.