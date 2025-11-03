ETV Bharat / bharat

Bihar's Gender Conundrum: More Women Voters, Fewer Women Candidates, More Dynastic Picks

Patna: The Nari Shakti Vandan Act, passed by Parliament in 2023, may have enshrined 33 per cent reservation for women in politics from 2029, but no major party in Bihar is yet ready to show any courage in this direction for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has given tickets to a mere 34 women, the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) alliance to 31, and even the newly-launched Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) to 25.

Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) alone crossed the 33 per cent mark by nominating women candidates in two out of the six seats it is contesting. Experts say that while women's participation in voting has increased, in ticket distribution, they still remain under the shadow of dynastic politics.

Daughters, Wives, Daughters-In-Law

Out of a total 243 seats, there are 29 women MLAs in the current Bihar Assembly. In the 2025 Assembly polls, most of the women candidates in the fray are heirs to some political legacy. A cursory glance at the list of women candidates shows that their entry into Bihar politics is primarily driven by family legacy.

Deepa Manjhi, daughter-in-law of HAM supremo Jitan Ram Manjhi, is contesting from Imamganj. Komal Singh, daughter of Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) MP Veena Devi, is contesting from Gaighat. Snehlata Kushwaha, wife of Rajya Sabha MP and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha, is contesting from Sasaram.

MGB candidate Veena Devi (not the same as the LJP-RV MP), the wife of former MP Suraj Bhan Singh, is contesting from Mokama on a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket. Shivani Shukla, daughter of former MLA Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla, is contesting from Lalganj on a RJD ticket. Smita Purve Gupta, daughter-in-law of RJD leader Ramchandra Purve, is contesting from Parihar in Sitamarhi district. Karishma Rai, granddaughter of former Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, is the RJD's candidate in Parsa.

Jagriti Thakur, granddaughter of Karpoori Thakur, is contesting from Morwa on a JSP ticket. Lata Singh, daughter of former Union Minister RCP Singh, is contesting from Asthawan, also on a JSP ticket.