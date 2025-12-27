ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Must Remove Veils, Burqa For Verification In Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission

Representational Image| Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their ballot during the second phase of voting of India's general elections in Ajmer, Rajasthan state, on April 26, 2024. ( File/AFP )

Jaipur: Ahead of panchayat and local body elections in Rajasthan, the State Election Commission issued guidelines making it mandatory for women voters to remove their veils or burqas for verification before casting their votes.

The Commission said that if a woman arrives at the polling station wearing a burqa or veil, the help of a local female official should be sought for identification.

“This is not a new rule but is issued based on existing policy. This arrangement will be limited only to identity verification, and the dignity, privacy, and religious sentiments of the voters will be fully respected,” State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said.

The poll body has also instructed collectors to form polling teams and not to assign duties to women, disabled persons, or central government employees. “Employees engaged in essential services have also been exempted from election duty,” the EC said.

Transparency is essential in elections.

According to the Commission, identity verification becomes necessary sometimes to prevent the possibility of fraudulent voting, especially in cases of doubtful identity at polling stations.