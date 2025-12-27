Women Must Remove Veils, Burqa For Verification In Rajasthan Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission
Amid preparations for Rajasthan panchayat and local body polls, the Rajasthan Election Commission mandates women to remove the burqa or veil for verification during voting.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 6:09 PM IST
Jaipur: Ahead of panchayat and local body elections in Rajasthan, the State Election Commission issued guidelines making it mandatory for women voters to remove their veils or burqas for verification before casting their votes.
The Commission said that if a woman arrives at the polling station wearing a burqa or veil, the help of a local female official should be sought for identification.
“This is not a new rule but is issued based on existing policy. This arrangement will be limited only to identity verification, and the dignity, privacy, and religious sentiments of the voters will be fully respected,” State Election Commissioner Rajeshwar Singh said.
The poll body has also instructed collectors to form polling teams and not to assign duties to women, disabled persons, or central government employees. “Employees engaged in essential services have also been exempted from election duty,” the EC said.
Transparency is essential in elections.
According to the Commission, identity verification becomes necessary sometimes to prevent the possibility of fraudulent voting, especially in cases of doubtful identity at polling stations.
The new guidelines state that if there is any doubt about the identity of a female voter, the process of showing the face will be carried out only in the presence of a female polling officer or female security personnel. Male personnel have been instructed to maintain a distance during this process.
The Election Commission has also stated that this process will remain entirely within the scope of constitutional rights. “To ensure voters do not feel uncomfortable, separate arrangements can be made at polling stations, such as identity verification behind a curtain or in a designated area. All state and district election officers are instructed to train their staff to follow these guidelines with sensitivity and courtesy,” per the officials.
Single polling team for simultaneous elections
The polling team will consist of one officer and four assistant polling personnel. When elections for District Council members, Panchayat Samiti members, Sarpanch, and Ward Panch are held simultaneously, the same polling team will conduct the elections for all positions. The commission has also appointed election officers and assistant election officers in all Panchayat Samitis.
Preparations for finalising the voter lists will begin soon. Considering the possibility of emergencies or re-polling at the polling stations, 10 per cent of polling teams have been instructed to be kept on reserve duty at the district or block level.
Here are the guidelines
- There will be one returning officer for each Panchayat Circle.
- Each polling booth will have a polling team of 5 people. The polling team will consist of one presiding officer and 4 assistant presiding officers.
- If the elections for District Council Member, Panchayat Samiti Member, Sarpanch, and Panch are held simultaneously, the polling work for all four positions will be conducted by the same team. The Returning Officer appointed for the Panchayat Circle will supervise all the polling teams in that Panchayat.
- If the elections for District Council/Panchayat Samiti Member and Panch/Sarpanch are held in separate phases, separate polling teams will be appointed for the District Council/Panchayat Samiti Member and Panch/Sarpanch elections. In case of a shortage of personnel, the personnel appointed to the polling teams for the preceding phases may be appointed to the polling teams for the subsequent phases.
- If the number of wards in a Panchayat Circle exceeds 20, the District Election Officer (Panchayat) may appoint one of the Presiding Officers appointed for the booths of that Panchayat Circle as an Assistant Returning Officer to assist the Returning Officer appointed for that Panchayat Circle for every additional 15 wards.
- In case the Returning Officer is unavoidably unable to discharge his duties, the District Election Officer may authorise one of the Presiding Officers appointed for that Panchayat Circle to act as the Returning Officer.
- The Returning Officer will be an officer of a higher rank than the Presiding Officer. The Presiding Officer will be of the same level as the Presiding Officer appointed for Assembly/Parliamentary elections. As far as possible, only gazetted officers should be appointed as presiding officers for the polling teams. If gazetted officers are not available, supervisory staff may also be appointed as presiding officers.
- One of the four Assistant Presiding Officers in the polling team will be a Class IV employee.
- No officer or employee who is a resident of or posted in the Panchayat Samiti under which the polling station/booth falls should be appointed to the polling team. Teachers under the Panchayat Samiti can be deployed in polling teams in other Panchayat Samiti areas.
- Before the formation of polling teams, updated lists of officers and employees working in all government and semi-government departments, offices, and institutions should be prepared. From the perspective of free and fair elections, officers and employees from various government and semi-government departments, offices, and institutions must be appropriately mixed and appointed to polling teams.
- The returning officer and polling teams will be given training twice. The first training will be given to the Returning Officer, Presiding Officer, and one Assistant Presiding Officer on a date determined by the District Election Officer, and the second training will be given to the Returning Officer and all members of the polling team on the day of their departure.
- The appointment of personnel to the polling team should be done according to their original post, pay scale, and level. While assigning election duty, the seniority of the personnel should be considered, and it should be ensured that no senior officer or employee is placed under a junior officer or employee.
- The number of reserve polling teams at the district or block level for handling emergencies and re-polling at any polling station should be kept at 10%.
The following personnel should not be assigned to polling duty:
- Personnel of the Central Government and its subordinate institutions.
- Personnel associated with any candidate.
- Personnel involved in essential services.
- As far as possible, differently abled personnel should not be assigned to polling teams.
- As far as possible, female personnel should not be assigned to polling teams.
- For the identification of veiled female voters, the Presiding Officer may seek the assistance of a local female employee.
