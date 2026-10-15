ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Income Contributes To India’s Economic Prosperity, Says President Murmu

Vijayawada: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said women’s income contributes to the country’s economic prosperity and expressed confidence that India’s dream of becoming a developed nation would be realised before 2047. She also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts towards women’s empowerment.

Murmu made the remarks while inaugurating the National Saras Mela 2026. The fair brings together women from across the country to showcase and sell products made by rural artisans and self-help groups.

After inaugurating the event, the President visited various stalls and interacted with women from the DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) groups. She enquired about the special features of their products and viewed a range of natural products, handloom items and handicrafts. She also purchased a saree from one of the stalls and made the payment digitally

Addressing the gathering, Murmu stressed the need to further strengthen women’s empowerment. She noted that women had earlier faced economic dependence and were largely responsible for managing households, often relying on others even for small needs.

"Women are self-reliant and are supporting others. Women's income contributes to the economic prosperity of the country," she said. The participation of women from different parts of the country at the fair reflected their enthusiasm and efforts to promote their products, she added. Murmu also observed that the smiles on the participants’ faces showed their satisfaction.