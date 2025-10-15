ETV Bharat / bharat

Survey Shows 78% Of Women in Uttar Pradesh Support Raising Marriageable Age to 21, Amid Concerns Over Social Pressure and Safety

Lucknow: Majority of women in Uttar Pradesh are in favour of increasing the minimum marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years. This conclusion has been drawn in a latest study by the Department of Law in Lucknow University.

A Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for making this change is also currently under consideration at the level of the central government.

The study found that 78 percent of women were in favour of increasing the marriageable age of girls to 21 years. Professor Rakesh Kumar Singh and his research assistant Pradeep Kumar Singh surveyed 1,000 women in eight districts across six divisions of the state for their study ‘The Age of Marriage for Girls from 18 to 21 Years: A Socio-Legal Study in the State of Uttar Pradesh’.

The initiative under Mission Shakti also explored the topic with special reference to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The study becomes significant in context of Uttar Pradesh being India's most populous and socially complex state.

The research also addresses the national debate at the intersection of tradition, social structure, women's empowerment and individual freedom. Women across religion, caste, and sect have supported increasing the minimum age of marriage.

Professor RK Singh stated that this Lucknow University survey sends a clear message from the women of Uttar Pradesh.

“They are ready for change. The study's key numerical data provides evidence of this wave of social change,” he said. He explained that this support isn't limited to any one group but is widespread among both married and unmarried women.

A deeper analysis of the data reveals that the support among unmarried women is 79.6%. Professor Singh claimed that this figure reflects the aspirations of this generation which views marriage not as an obstacle in their journey towards education, career and personal growth, but as a conscious decision.