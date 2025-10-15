Survey Shows 78% Of Women in Uttar Pradesh Support Raising Marriageable Age to 21, Amid Concerns Over Social Pressure and Safety
The survey was done by Professor Rakesh Kumar Singh and his research assistant Pradeep Kumar Singh involving 1,000 women in eight districts of the state
Lucknow: Majority of women in Uttar Pradesh are in favour of increasing the minimum marriageable age of girls from 18 years to 21 years. This conclusion has been drawn in a latest study by the Department of Law in Lucknow University.
A Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for making this change is also currently under consideration at the level of the central government.
The study found that 78 percent of women were in favour of increasing the marriageable age of girls to 21 years. Professor Rakesh Kumar Singh and his research assistant Pradeep Kumar Singh surveyed 1,000 women in eight districts across six divisions of the state for their study ‘The Age of Marriage for Girls from 18 to 21 Years: A Socio-Legal Study in the State of Uttar Pradesh’.
The initiative under Mission Shakti also explored the topic with special reference to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The study becomes significant in context of Uttar Pradesh being India's most populous and socially complex state.
The research also addresses the national debate at the intersection of tradition, social structure, women's empowerment and individual freedom. Women across religion, caste, and sect have supported increasing the minimum age of marriage.
Professor RK Singh stated that this Lucknow University survey sends a clear message from the women of Uttar Pradesh.
“They are ready for change. The study's key numerical data provides evidence of this wave of social change,” he said. He explained that this support isn't limited to any one group but is widespread among both married and unmarried women.
A deeper analysis of the data reveals that the support among unmarried women is 79.6%. Professor Singh claimed that this figure reflects the aspirations of this generation which views marriage not as an obstacle in their journey towards education, career and personal growth, but as a conscious decision.
“The support among married women is also strong at 75.8%. This suggests that even women who have experienced the institution of marriage firsthand believe that a little more maturity and preparation is key to a better marital life and personal well-being,” he said.
The study relates that when women were asked about their opinion of the proposed law, 68.8% believed that raising the marriageable age would provide the girls with better opportunities to pursue higher education and would not limit their potential for economic and intellectual development. Furthermore, 65.2% of women linked this change to improved health outcomes for both the mother and the child. The respondents said it could prevent the health risks associated with early marriage and early pregnancy.
Professor Singh further said that while the survey shows a strong support for raising the marriageable age, there is another side to the story that cannot be ignored.
The research revealed that approximately 22% of women opposed or did not respond to the change. The research also raised several concerns. An analysis of the reasons behind the opposition revealed three main concerns.
The biggest reason for opposition is fear of social pressure as women expressed concern that having an ‘unmarried’ adult daughter in the home could bring shame and social ostracism to the family. In rural areas in particular, not marrying a daughter after a certain age is seen as a failure on the part of the parents, placing a heavy mental and social burden on the family.
The second factor expressed was that of safety concerns. In a society where women are often perceived as insecure and vulnerable, parents fear that the longer their daughters remain unmarried, the greater their risk of facing harassment, violence or other social threats. This fear highlights the failure of a patriarchal society to provide a safe environment for women.
The third major fear is that waiting longer for marriage will lead to an increase in premarital affairs and love marriages. In traditional social settings, this is considered to bring ‘dishonour’ to the family. This fear is deeply rooted in the notions of parental control and family honour.
