ETV Bharat / bharat

Women's Groups Demand Immediate Implementation Of Reservation, Announce Protests On July 20

New Delhi: Several women's organisations and movements on Friday came together to demand the immediate implementation of the women's reservation law by delinking it from the census and proposed delimitation exercise, and announced a nationwide campaign, including a dharna at Jantar Mantar beginning July 20.

Addressing a joint press conference here, the activists urged the government to bring a constitutional amendment in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament to remove the provision linking the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies to the census and delimitation.

The campaign will start on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, and will include a dharna at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The activists plan to continue the protest for the full monsoon session.

The reservation protest would be held alongside the ongoing agitation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation for families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide, along with an indefinite fast by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and a group of student activists of AISA.

While the CJP plans a march to Parliament on July 20 to press for their demands, the women's groups said they would not join the march. They added that they already have permission for the July 20 protest.

Similar dharnas and protest programmes will be held across states and districts, while activists will also meet Members of Parliament in their constituencies, hold outreach programmes to sensitise women on the issue, and organise a conference of women MPs, primarily from opposition parties.

"We want the reservation to be delinked from the census and delimitation and implemented immediately in the coming Monsoon Session. We don't want any delay, and we don't want to be fooled. We don't want to be treated as second-class citizens by being told there will be space for us only after Parliament is expanded. We want space in this Parliament," social activist Shabnam Hashmi said.

She said the campaign would reach out to lakhs of women across the country and include meetings with parliamentarians and grassroots awareness programmes. Anjali Bharadwaj of Satark Nagrik Sangathan alleged that the government was using women's reservation as a means to push through the politically contentious delimitation exercise.

"Don't use us to get delimitation passed," she said.

Referring to the 2026 special session of Parliament, Bharadwaj said the government had claimed it wanted to implement women's reservation before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but had simultaneously sought to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha through a constitutional amendment linked to delimitation. That proposal, she noted, was defeated in Parliament.

She said there was no transparency or public consultation on reports that the government may bring similar legislation again in the upcoming Monsoon Session. "People have a right to know what Parliament is going to discuss.