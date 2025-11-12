ETV Bharat / bharat

Women Emerge As 'Kingmakers' In Bihar, Fill Void Created By Migrant Workers In State

A polling official applies indelible ink to a female voter at a polling booth during the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ( IANS )

Patna: The just concluded Bihar Assembly election, which witnessed a record voter turnout of 66.91 per cent, would also be remembered for the 'coming of age of women voters' in the state.

The women votes have decisively emerged as 'kingmakers'. They decisively stepped out of the shadow of men in their households to vote in massive numbers – indicating their electoral empowerment coming full circle – and beat the male voters in exercising their right to franchise by a hefty margin.

Bihar had 7.45 crore electors, including 3.94 crore men and 3.51 crore women, when the dates for the poll in two phases were announced. The figures highlighted the already skewed sex ratio of the state.

However, when the polls started, 71.6 per cent women voters turned up at the booths to cast their votes in comparison to 62.8 per cent men voters – a huge gap of 8.8 per cent between the two sexes. They beat the men in absolute numbers as well – 2.52 crore females voted in comparison to 2.47 crore males.

The Election Commission (EC) did not compile gender specific data prior to 1962, but a perusal of data since then shows that the polling percentage of women in Bihar showed improvement since 1980, and embarked on a steady upswing since the 2010 Assembly polls, surpassing men.

Around 54.49 per cent eligible women voted in comparison to 51.12 per cent eligible men voters. In 2015, the voter turnout of females was 60.48 per cent against 53.32 per cent males. The polling percentage for females and males in the 2020 state election was 59.69 per cent and 54.45 per cent, respectively.

“The improvement in the polling percentage of female voters in Bihar could be attributed to women's empowerment. It has been a result of various women and girl-oriented schemes brought forth by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Distribution of bicycles, school dress, 50 per cent reservation in panchayati raj institutions, 35 per cent reservation in government jobs, and different employment schemes are some of them,” Patna-based psychologist Dr. Binda Singh told ETV Bharat.

“While treating women hailing from the rural areas, I have noticed that education has improved among them. A majority of them are working in something or other, while their husbands at times are sitting idle. This has lent a sense of empowerment in them. They have the feeling that they can form the government,” Singh added.

However, All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national vice-president Rampari Devi, differed over the reasons behind the polling percentage of women being higher than that of men.